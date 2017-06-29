Around Town: Last chance to order OTHS yearbook

FRIDAY, JUNE 30
▪ Last chance to order OTHS yearbook: Don’t forget to order your copy of the 2017 Panther Yearbook. Books may be ordered online at www.smart-pay.com or by phone by calling 1-800-853-1337. Deadline to place your order is June 30.
SATURDAY, JULY 1
▪ “An Evening in Athens” fundraiser: StS. Constantine & Helen Church, 405 Huntwood Road in Swansea, will host “An Evening in Athens” from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 1. Greek food, including chicken, gyros, authentic salads, lamb shanks and Greek homemade pastries will be served. Carryouts will be available. Call 681-277-0330.
MONDAY, JULY 3
▪ Church serves free, hot meals: Free hot meals will be served restaurant style each Monday evening in July at Faith Lutheran Church, 510 East Highway 50 in O’Fallon. All are invited and welcome. Meals are served in the Fellowship Hall from 5 to 6:30 p.m. For more information, call the church at 632-5562.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 5
▪ Senior Citizens Club of O’Fallon meeting: The Senior Citizens Club of O’Fallon will meet at the O’Fallon Township building, located at 801 East State St., on July 5 at 6 p.m. The meeting will consist of a picnic dinner, club business, and entertainment. You must have a ticket. For details, contact the O’Fallon Township Office at 632-3517.
THURSDAY, JULY 6
▪ County Genealogical Society meeting: The St. Clair County Genealogical Society meets at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 6 at the St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St. in Belleville. The presentation is a prerecorded webinar by Crista Cowan on “AncestryDNA: What to Do With All Those Matches.” The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the society’s website at stclair-ilgs.org.
MONDAY, JULY 10
▪ Faith Lutheran VBS: Faith Lutheran Church, 520 E. Highway 50 in O’Fallon, will host vacation Bible school July 10-14 from 6 to 8 p.m. each evening. Children age 4 to fifth grade are invited to be participants in VBS. Children under 4 and children who are not yet toilet trained may attend with a parent or guardian (must be 18 years or older) that remains with their child for the entire event. VBS is free. Registration information can be obtained by calling 618-632-5562 or go online to faith-online.org. The theme for this year’s VBS is “Rome: Paul & the Underground Church.”
TUESDAY, JULY 11
▪ O’Fallon Garden Club meeting: The next meeting of the O’Fallon Garden Club will be Tuesday, July 11 at Rock Springs Park, 1428 E. 3rd St. in O’Fallon. Social hour begins at 6 p.m. The guest speaker will be Chris Egan of Mastermind Distillery. His presentation will be on the entire process of making a Bloody Mary. He will also have vodka sampling and will pass out recipes and vouchers for a free tour of the distillery. Refreshments will be served. The meeting starts at 6:30. This event is free and is open to the public at no cost. All ages are welcome. You can dig deeper at ofallongardenclub.com or O’Fallon Garden Club’s on Facebook page. Dues are currently due. Membership $20 for individuals and $30 for a family. The club has work days on Mondays and Thursdays at the Community Garden from 8 to 11 a.m.
FRIDAY, JULY 14
▪ Ticket deadline for O’Fallon Township Senior Committee: The O’Fallon Township Senior Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20 at the O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., for dinner and entertainment. The event is for O’Fallon Township residents only. Cost is $3 for a ticket. Tickets are available at the township office. July 14 is the last day to purchase a ticket.
