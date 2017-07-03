Local students makes dean’s list, graduate from SWIC

SWIC
Spring dean’s list announced
Southwestern Illinois College has announced its spring semester 2017 student dean’s list. The dean’s list includes full-time students who completed 12 or more college-level semester credits during the semester and part-time students who completed six or more college-level semester credits during the semester while maintaining a 3.5 or higher grade point average. Local students making the dean’s list included:
O’Fallon: Hector Hernandez Rivera, Jeanne M. Krusac, Mariah Elizabeth Marlar, Madison Leigh McAllister, Stacy Lynn Mitchell, Eboni Tri’nae Acoff, Stefan Patrick Alvarado, Justin L. Amison, Emily R. Barker, Hanna Kim Barnes, Lauren S. Beatty, Joshua William Bennett, Bradley Allan Bishop, Terri L. Blackman, Daniel Richard Blakeslee, Kelsee Christina Blakeslee, Richard Blakeslee, Nikki B. Brantley, Camryn Elizabeth Bright, Audrey Brown, Cassandra Lynn Buatte, Mary Frances Buchanan, Diamond M. Buckley, Kelly Lynn Burke, Garrick Burney, Zachary Burrows, Brendan Christopher Castillo, Angelica Rose Cecil, Randy Zhun Chen, Janelle G. Clark, Jasmine Claros, Alex Marie Clements, Christopher Nathan Conrad, Connor David Crane, Deandre Vincent Crawley, April R. Crooks, Cody Nathaniel Crowder, Autumn Marie Daenzer, Madison Alexis De Boer, Abbigail G. Deprey, Jordan Elizabeth Deremer, Chandler J. Douglas, Marta Sue Durk, David Lee Erickson, Megan Lee Estler, Samuel Briggs Feathers, Nicole Faye Fix, David A. Ford, Deja Shimarah Foster, Donovan Hunter Frailey, Douglas Garrett Jr., Malik Yusef Giddens, Rachel Gleave, John R. Green, Gabrielle Virginia Groves, Luke H. Gruchala, Jenna Lynn Gulick, Emily Victoria Hairr, Zoe Mae Hall, Richelle Ann Halverson, Jonathan Martin Harris, Deborah Ann Harrison, Brandon Joseph Hauser, Mackenzie T. Hearl, Ashleigh Sara Heintzelman, Cynthia L. Henry, Eric A. Hosier, Kamila Letice Hostetter, Taylor Diane Hudson, Joshua Hyman, Dwayne Jackson, Abbey Johnson, Aneesh D. Joseph, Stephanie R. Jozwiak, Hannah Kaiser, Isak David Kane, Sabrina Erika Kaylor, Wonjun Kim, Holly Elizabeth King, Kimberly E. Kirkton, Patrick Kochan, Nicholas Krivokuca, Cassandra R. Krusac, Akia Lang, Haylee M. LeBlanc, Timothy Chase LeBlanc, Crystal M. Leravatanakul, Kristen Joy Lintvedt, Nicholas David Longhorn, Noah Marcos Macias, Deja Jonnell Mack, Nicholas Edward Madden, Rena Maghamez, Kata Mahtani, Kyle Manera, Kira Sandra Mantz, Matthew R. Martin, Rebecca Renee Martin, Erin E. Martz, Joe A. Mata, Alan S. Matthews, Jacob William Maxey, Faith McCaskey Audrey Ann Meyer, Michael Edward Meyer, Liana Kristine Miller, Matthew Paul Miller, David L Mondek, Kerrigan Lee Neff, Nicholas Orion Noblitt, Daniel James O’Connor, Douglas Michael O’Donnell, Amelia Grace Oneal, Kinsey Christine Palmisano, Joseph Anthony Pelato, Edwin Pena, Christopher Joel Penland, Orlando P. Plair, Preston Lawrence Porter Bruce E. Rakers, Octavio Jaziel Ramirez-Guajardo, Donovan James Reimer, Monika Reynolds, Taylor Paige Reynolds, Madeline Rhodes, Veronica Anne Rhodes, Jordan Dallas Richardson, Austin Martin Richter, Jose Guillermo Rodriguez, Ashley Nicole Rolett, Jeffrey R. Ryan, William Holden Schaefer, Kelly Scharven, David Michael Schlosser, Austin Louis Schmidt, Spencer Alan Schuller, Katherine Scuras, William Gard Severns, MacKenzie Elizabeth Shelton, Keith Michael Shepherd, Kenny B. Sheppard, Michael D. Siebert, Sarah Virginia Silvia, Anna Kathryn Simmers, David Lee Skittino, Canyon J. Smith, Jeffrey Michael James Smith, David Spencer, David Sprague, Ryan Patrick Steed, Akili Camara Stone, Russell N. Talbott, Brianna Lee Tarin, Kara Michelle Tripp, Destiny Turner, Andrea Danielle Walser, Matthew William Waters, Abigail Patricia Weidner, Elaina Marie Whorton, Keyvon Damone Wilson, Austyn Buhrman Winfrey, Kristina Winger, Abigail Nicolle Wobbe, Aidan Patrick Wolter, Kelly Marie Wright and Bradley Wyatt.
Scott AFB: Judi Diane Asmus, Jessica K. Baker, Ericka Paige Capes, Patrick Carter, Tyler D. Clay, Kendall Dane, Joel Diaz, Kayla Esses, Cortney Marie Fuentes, Michelle Nicole Gelacio Devin R. Goldsen, Bryan T. Hadden, Christina F. Kessinger, Andrea Lee Knights, Anastasiya Kuzyoma, Jezzika Landrum, Allison A. Lewis, Sable Morton, Ricky Otzoy, Naomi Ozbun, Konnor B. Poitra, Realiza T. Recluta, Kathleen Anita Rupert, Savannah Smau, Willette Denise Smith, Carlisa Thompson, Cayenne Michelle Tisher, Clay Y. Toms, Daniel N. Tung and Haley Elizabeth Wingler.
Shiloh: Julia Alexandria Black, Sidney Ashton Margaret Bleisch, Corey Brinkley, Jordan Brown, Emmett K. Calloway, Ryan J. Davis, Carol J. Goodnight, Jacob J. Hartman, Brooke Mackenzie Hettenhausen, Sierra Nichol Holshouser, Carmen Hui, Sydney Marya Korstad, Joseph Kurrasch, Katelyn Nicole Mackey, Mark A. McCoy, Parrion Lamar Murphy, Chirag Keshav Patel, Francisco-Rey Albert Pedroza, Chelsey N. Smith, Rachael Sneed, Derek A. Strunk, Yolandea Michelle Wood.
Graduates announced
Southwestern Illinois College has announced its spring semester 2017 graduates list. The list also denotes students who graduated with honors (a 3.5 grade point average or higher) and with a perfect 4.0 GPA. Local graduates were:
O’Fallon: Brooke Olivia Lewis, Mariah Elizabeth Marlar, Jenna Claire Maves, Jeanne M. Krusac (honors), Ryan Ashford, Kassandre A. Baldwin, Michael D. Bassimer, Maria Bauer, Shelby Renee Baum, Sarah A. Baynes, Mark Anthony Behiter Jr., Cheryl L. Blakeslee, Alayna D. Calderon, Kayla E. Carson, Bradey Winslow Cleveland, Brenden Patrick Debolt, Mitchell Augustus Edgar, Deja Shimarah Foster, Donovan Hunter Frailey, Kerry Harbour, Nicholas Dane Helm, Collin D. Holton, Brittany Alexandria Houston, Ashley Morgan Jackson, Ongellique L. Jones, Amanda M. Kurtz, Patricia Noel Laws, Crystal M. Leravatanakul, Marissa P. Mitchler, Brandi Michelle Newell, Erik Scott Pelkey, Christopher W. Portell, Jonathan Philip Reis, Rodney J. Rice, Joseph Michael Sanchez Jr., William Holden Schaefer, Colan James Seipp, Charles J. Shaffer, Taylor Noelle Signore, Christopher James Simpson, Maycie M. Smith, Kellie Kallene Spencer, Brandi N. Tomarchio, Kara Michelle Tripp, Jasmine D. White, Brianna Yawn, Eboni Tri’nae Acoff (honors), Melissa Kay Andell (honors), Daniel Richard Blakeslee (honors), Camryn Elizabeth Bright (honors), Anne Elizabeth Britton (honors), Sarah Mari Brooks (honors), Stephanie R. Jozwiak (honors), Haylee M. LeBlanc (honors), Darlene McCoy (honors), Jian Katrina Modesto (honors), Nicholas Orion Noblitt (honors), Douglas Michael O’Donnell (honors), Zachary Philip Silvia (honors), Anna Kathryn Simmers (honors), Gregory Brumm (perfect GPA) and Deborah Ann Harrison (perfect GPA).
Scott AFB: George Van Bernier, Contessa Elaine Campbell, Allyson Mea Crow, Marissa K Dycus, Allison A Lewis, Aliyah Mae Moose, Haley Elizabeth Wingler, Naomi Ozbun (perfect GPA).
Shiloh: William A. Adele, Danielle C. Irmler, Brian L. Larcom, Kira Chablis Wren, Sidney Ashton Margaret Bleisch (honors), Sydney Marya Korstad (honors), Joseph Kurrasch (perfect GPA), Chirag Keshav Patel (perfect GPA), Yolandea Michelle Wood (perfect GPA).
University of Alabama
UA announces spring dean’s, president’s lists
A total of 11,101 students enrolled during the 2017 spring semester at the University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all As). The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
O’Fallon students named dean’s list were Camden J. Bauer and Valerie Rebecca Levine.
O’Fallon students named president’s list were Alyssa L. Delia, Alexander Grant Shelton, Katherine Victoria Slaughter, Payton Todd Stone, Julie M. Warchol, Michelle B. Weyhaupt, Alexandra M. Feathers and Conner Terrence Mayheu.
The University of Alabama, located in Tuscalossa, Alabama, is the state’s oldest and largest public institution of higher education.
