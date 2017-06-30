Chamber to offer ‘networking at the speed of business’

One of the goals of the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce is to help all its 600-plus members increase their business through effective networking.
To that end, the chamber is offering an exciting speed networking event during Business Over Breakfast from 7:30 to 8:40 a.m. on Friday, July 28 at Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive in O’Fallon.
Participants will be given two minutes to get to know the other professional across from them. A switch is then made, and you get a chance to introduce yourself and your business to the other person. The bell rings, and you move to the next position and meet another business professional. It’s practical and a whole lot of fun business networking.
The event is complimentary for chamber members in good standing and $5 for non-members and guests.
Contact Debbie Arell-Martinez, chamber executive director, at director@ofallonchamber.com or (618) 632-3377 for more information. You can sign up on the chamber website at ofallonchamber.chambermaster.com/events/calendar.
