O’Fallon pilot flew covert ops in Vietnam, hauled nuclear weapons

Here is a photograph of U.S. Air Force Seventh Logistical Support Squadron Forward Air Controller John Bollwerk, of O’Fallon. The Cessna O-2 Skymaster (nicknamed “Oscar Deuce”) is a military version of the Cessna 337 Super Skymaster, used for forward air control (FAC) and psychological operations (PSYOPS) by the US military between 1967 and 2010. The “day birds” as Bollwerk refers to them as were painted grey, where as the “night birds” were painted black, as pictured here. Courtesy photo