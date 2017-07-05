Monday Noon Club names new president, ‘Rotarian of the Year’

The O’Fallon Rotary Club’s Monday Noon Club met at Katy Cavins Community Center on Monday, June 26 to ring a new Rotary year.
The club thanked Lex White for his year of incredible service to the organization with a plaque and gavel to commemorate his year as president.
Dale Rupright was sworn in by District 6510 governor-elect Jill Pietrusinski as the new president of the club. Rupright, who lives in O’Fallon with his wife Suzanne, is retired military and works for Defense Information Systems Agency. The 2017-2018 board was sworn in by Rupright.
Rotarian of the Year
Nathan Parchman was named “Rotarian of the Year.”
The is an award given to the Rotarian who upholds and furthers the principles and ideals of the Rotary way of life. Parchman has volunteered his time extensively with various projects in the club, as well as fundraising efforts. He also regularly invites new members to the club and enjoys sharing how Rotary gives back to our community in so many ways.
Parchman lives in O’Fallon with his wife, Nicole, and their two daughters and works as an associate wealth adviser at Cambridge Capital Management.
2016/2017 Highlights
Many of the 2016-2017 board members were on hand to highlight the contributions of the club to the local community. Highlights included:
▪ The club worked with the O’Fallon Sunrise Club and the St. Clair County Sunset Club to coordinate a large fundraiser in support of Habitat for Humanity in O’Fallon. The 2016 Truck Giveaway raised approximately $19,000 for the local Habitat for Humanity Program and not only enabled them to finish one house, but to put four more on the books for completion over the next few years. The club made a $5,000 additional donation to the local Habitat for Humanity chapter and has pledged another $5,000 donation for the upcoming year.
▪ The Rotary Youth Program awarded three $1,500 scholarships to O’Fallon Township High School graduates for the class of 2016.
▪ Club members also contributed numerous household good items and $150 for the Rotary Youth Exchange students to take to the International Institute in St. Louis supporting refugees and immigrants.
International Service Committee
The Rotary International Service Committee was also very active in the community and abroad. The laundry list of exceptional contributions in 2016 included:
▪ A $2,000 check presentation to Tim Guetknecht to support the District’s Belize Children’s Project, which provides orthopedic surgeries for children from Belize;
▪ Sponsorship of two Rotary Youth Exchange Inbound students (Cesar from Germany and Brendan Wilcox from Australia) and one Outbound student (Maggie Pauley)
▪ Sponsorship of the third annual School and Community Shoe Drive, which collected 2,084 pairs of shoes for the Shoeman Water Project, supporting clean water projects in Central America.
About the Monday Noon Club
Rotary at a glace: For more than 110 years, Rotary members have used their passion, energy, and intelligence to take action on sustainable projects. From literacy and peace to water and health, Rotary members are always working to better the world.
The club at a glance: The Monday Noon Club recently celebrated its 90th anniversary and continues to look forward to the future with various plans for projects and support of various outreach programs.
Meetings: The club meets every Monday at Noon at the Katy Cavins Community Center, 308 E. 5th St. in O'Fallon, and welcomes new members.
Website: www.ofallonrotary.org
