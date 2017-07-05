O’Fallon Breakers remain undefeated, now 6-0

The O’Fallon Breakers swim team entered the third week of the season undefeated and proceeded to capture two more victories — against the Scott Sharks and Belleville’s Kings Point — in convincing fashion. In so doing, they also extended their record to 6-0 on the season and 46-1 over the past five seasons. The lone regular season loss: last year’s season opener against Highland by 20 points.
“We feel fortunate to be so successful in this league,” Breakers coach Kirsty Stooke said. “There are lots of outstanding swimmers and teams throughout the conference and we feel every opponent is capable of winning on any given night. At the same time, we have our own cadre of outstanding swimmers and lots of depth. So I can see why other teams probably think we’re pretty good.”
And last week, they were very good.
Scott Meet
The Breakers hosted Scott on June 27 and raced to a 413-117 victory, capturing 13 of 14 relays on the night. And in the individual events, the Breakers were equally impressive.
Leading the way were a number of O’Fallon swimmers that posted multiple event wins and one swimmer that grabbed a new team record. Those top point producers were:
▪ Drew Hopkins, 25 free, 25 back and 25 fly in 8-under boys
▪ Michael Stooke, 50 free, 100 IM and 50 fly in 11-12 boys
▪ Natalie Edwards, 100 free, 100 breast and 100 back in 15-18 girls
▪ Tobi McGraw, 100 IM, 100 back, 50 fly in 13-14 girls
▪ Jake Howey, 100 IM, 50 fly in 15-18 boys
▪ Edde Sue Doehring, 25 back, 25 fly in 8-under girls
▪ Matthew Stooke, 100 free and 50 fly in 13-14 boys
▪ Jacklyn Miller, 25 breast and 25 fly in 9-10 girls
▪ Isaiah Mata, 25 breast and 25 back in 9-10 boys
▪ Samantha Stooke, 25 free, 100 IM and 25 back in 9-10 girls
▪ Camden Kimmel, 25 free, 100 IM and 25 fly (a new team record in the 9-10 boys 25 meter fly).
Single-event winners were Jenna Denton (50 free), Madison Doehring (50 breast), Alex Hattan (50 breast), Anna McGraw (100 IM), Lily McCollum (25 back), Noah Tinge (50 back), Brady Gotter (100 back), Noah Lang (100 fly) and Sierra Workman (50 fly).
“Scott has re-built their roster and has some dynamite swimmers,” Stooke said. “So we knew coming in some of our swimmers would be challenged. But I thought our kids swam tough. and I was really pleased with our performance.”
Kings Point Meet
Two nights later, Kings Point came calling, but the final story line was essentially the same as the Breakers defeated the visiting team from Belleville 419-106.
Multi-event winners were:
▪ Edde Sue Doehring, 25 free, 25 back and 25 fly in 8-under girls
▪ Drew Hopkins, 25 free, 25 breast and 25 back in 8-under boys
▪ Samantha Stooke, 25 free, 25 back and 25 fly in 9-10 girls
▪ Camden Kimmel, 25 free, 25 back and 25 fly in 9-10 boys
▪ Michael Stooke, 50 free, 100 IM, 50 back in 11-12 boys
▪ Matthew Stooke, 100 breast, 100 back and 50 fly in 13-14 boys,
▪ Natalie Edwards, 100 breast and 100 IM in 15-18 girls
▪ Sierra Workman, 100 free and 50 fly in 15-18 girls
▪ Jake Howey, 100 free and 50 fly in 15-18 boys
▪ Rachel Barnes, 25 breast and 100 IM in 9-10 girls
▪ Tobi McGraw, 100 breast and 50 fly in 13-14 girls
Single-event winners were Luke Peterson (25 free), Jenna Denton (50 free), Jack Peterson (100 free), Evelyn Sunnquist (25 breast), Zach Thoman (25 breast), Madison Doehring (50 breast), Alex Hattan (50 breast), Isaiah Mata (100 breast), Julia Scherrer (100 breast), Patrick Murphy (100 IM), Rebekah Barnes (25 back), Noah Lange (100 back), Will Peterson (25 fly), and Noah Tinge (50 fly).
“Kings Point dominated this league for eight years or so before we went on a four-five year run,” coach Stooke said. “And while their numbers seem to be down a bit this season, they still have a number of really good swimmers in specific age groups, causing fits for some of our kids. Their 13-14 girls, for example, were really good.”
But in the end, the Breakers were just too talented and too deep.
Up Next
O’Fallon will be challenged over the next few weeks as the Breakers host a tough St. Clair Country Club squad Thursday, July 6 and then finish the season July 13 at Highland, last year’s conference champion.
The Breakers 2017 season ends with the Midwest Conference Swim Championship Meet on Saturday, July 22, at the new McKendree Metro Rec-Plex.
