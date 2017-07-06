THURSDAY, JULY 6
▪ County Genealogical Society meeting: The St. Clair County Genealogical Society meets at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 6 at the St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St. in Belleville. The presentation is a prerecorded webinar by Crista Cowan on “AncestryDNA: What to Do With All Those Matches.” The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the society’s website at stclair-ilgs.org.
SATURDAY, JULY 8
▪ Farmers Market returns to O’Fallon: The O’Fallon Downtown Farmers Market is back again this year. The market will start July 8 with all homegrown produce. It will be next to the caboose on Saturday mornings from 7:30 a.m. to noon, until probably sometime in October — as long as the farmers have something to bring.
MONDAY, JULY 10
▪ Faith Lutheran VBS: Faith Lutheran Church, 520 E. Highway 50 in O’Fallon, will host vacation Bible school July 10-14 from 6 to 8 p.m. each evening. Children age 4 to fifth grade are invited to be participants in VBS. Children under 4 and children who are not yet toilet trained may attend with a parent or guardian (must be 18 years or older) that remains with their child for the entire event. VBS is free. Registration information can be obtained by calling 618-632-5562 or go online to faith-online.org. The theme for this year’s VBS is “Rome: Paul & the Underground Church.”
▪ Church serves free, hot meals: Free hot meals will be served restaurant style each Monday evening in July at Faith Lutheran Church, 510 East Highway 50 in O’Fallon. All are invited and welcome. Meals are served in the Fellowship Hall from 5 to 6:30 p.m. For more information, call the church at 632-5562.
▪ Free swim night at Memorial Pool: In celebration of Parks and Recreation Month, Shiloh residents are encouraged to participate in the free swim at Memorial Pool, located at Community Park, 401 E. Fifth Street in O’Fallon, on Monday, July 10 from 5 to 9 p.m. Residents must show proof of residence (driver’s license) to be allowed to enter for free. This is an example of how Shiloh’s partnership with O’Fallon for parks and recreation programming benefits Shiloh residents. Sharing of facilities and programs affords residents from both communities with more recreation opportunities.
TUESDAY, JULY 11
▪ O’Fallon Garden Club meeting: The next meeting of the O’Fallon Garden Club will be Tuesday, July 11 at Rock Springs Park, 1428 E. 3rd St. in O’Fallon. Social hour begins at 6 p.m. The guest speaker will be Chris Egan of Mastermind Distillery. His presentation will be on the entire process of making a Bloody Mary. He will also have vodka sampling and will pass out recipes and vouchers for a free tour of the distillery. Refreshments will be served. The meeting starts at 6:30. This event is free and is open to the public at no cost. All ages are welcome. You can dig deeper at ofallongardenclub.com or O’Fallon Garden Club’s on Facebook page. Dues are currently due. Membership $20 for individuals and $30 for a family. The club has work days Mondays and Thursdays at the Community Garden from 8 to 11 a.m.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 12
▪ NARFE meeting: Members of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 1019 will gather Wednesday, July 12 in the meeting room at the Golden Corral, 3360 Green Mount Crossing Road in Shiloh. The buffet opens at 11 a.m. and the room is reserved until 1:30 p.m. This month has been designated as a social, rather than a meeting. No formal meeting will be conducted to afford ample time to visit with friends and to share with other members. Guests are welcome to attend and learn about our organization. The NARFE Service Center is located in Building 50, 201 East Winters St. in Scott Air Force Base, on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Members are available to assist with pertinent paperwork related to the loss of loved ones, the process for direct deposit changes, and matters pertaining to post-retirement issues. Phone 618-256-9350. Feel free to leave a message. NARFE is the only organization dedicated solely to protecting the health care and retirement benefits of federal employees and their survivors. Who can join NARFE? If your future security is tied to federal retirement benefits — federal retirees, current employees, spouses, and individual survivors — you are eligible for NARFE membership. Join online at narfe.org or by calling 800-627-3394 (Monday throught Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call chapter president Deane Richter at 618-526-7932 or visit narfe.org/chapter1019 for more details.
FRIDAY, JULY 14
▪ Ticket deadline for O’Fallon Township Senior Committee: The O’Fallon Township Senior Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20 at the O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., for dinner and entertainment. The event is for O’Fallon Township residents only. Cost is $3 for a ticket. Tickets are available at the township office. July 14 is the last day to purchase a ticket.
▪ Metro East Pachyderms meeting: Metro East Pachyderms will meeting at noon July 14 Bella Milano O’Fallon. The speaker will be Al Cochran, who is the superintendent of Jefferson Barracks. He will discuss all that takes place at Jefferson Barracks and information regarding famous people and much more. Bella Milano begins serving lunch at 11:30 a.m.
To have your event listed, email ofprogress@bnd.com by 5 p.m. Monday prior to the Thursday publication date.
