Realtor Association to hold real estate broker pre-license classes

Cynthia Whorley joins Providence Bank
Cynthia N. Whorley has joined Providence Bank as assistant vice president, banking center manager. In her role, Whorley will be responsible for the management and supervision of the banking center employees at the Fairview Heights Banking Center, located at 4600 North Illinois St., and the continued business development of Fairview Heights and the surrounding markets.
Whorley joined Providence Bank in April 2017, and has over 12 years of banking experience. Her background includes working as a teller, personal banker, universal banker, assistant manager and branch manager. Whorley is a former nursing major at Southern Illinois College in Belleville. She is currently majoring in business management at Lindenwood University in Belleville and plans to graduate next year. Whorley is a Belleville native and member of the Metro East Lenders Group, and is involved with Junior Achievement.
Express Employment has new location
The Fairview Heights Express Employment Professionals office celebrated its move to 314 Fountains Parkway, Suite B, with a ribbon-cutting and reception for community leaders, clients, and job seekers.
The new location opened for business in November 2016, yet festivities were postponed until installation of a new sign was complete. According to Marc and Diana Voegele, owners of the Fairview Heights office, Express made this move to offer improved service to Fairview Heights and surrounding areas.
“We’re very excited about serving businesses in Fairview Heights and the surrounding area with our full line of staffing services,” Voegele said. “This area has a dynamic workforce and growing economy, which creates a need for both staffing services and workers.”
The Fairview Heights Express Employment Professionals franchise began operation in 2014 and serves the metro-east areas with temporary help, evaluation hire and direct hire employees in a variety of fields including: administrative, accounting, commercial, sales, professional and more. The Fairview Heights office is currently accepting applications.
Express is on a mission to put 1 million people to work annually. In 2016, the company generated $3.05 billion in sales and employed a record 510,000 people. For more information, visit expresspros.com/fairviewheightsil.
Realtor Association to hold real estate broker pre-license classes
How about a career in real estate? The Realtor Association of Southwestern Illinois (RASI), a training center for the Illinois Association of Realtors, will hold a real estate broker pre-license course beginning on Monday, July 10. The 90-hour broker pre-license course is a mandatory basic course for those who would like to begin a career in real estate.
The real estate industry has evolved into a highly specialized business that also involves various specialties. There are various fields of the real estate industry, including residential brokerage, commercial brokerage, industrial brokerage, farm and land Brokerage, land developer, and professional real estate assistant.
To begin a career in real estate in Illinois, one must:
▪ be at least 21 years old, or at least 18 years old and receive prior approval from IDFPR (call IDFPR at 1-800-752-3275 for more information)
▪ be a high school graduate or equivalent (GED)
▪ 90 hours of broker course work, including 15 hours of interactive training
▪ pass the state exam with a score of 75 percent or better
▪ be sponsored by a sponsoring managing broker in Illinois
The Realtor Association is offering a 90-hour Broker Pre-Licensing course beginning Monday, July 10, and running through Monday, Oct. 30. The classes are held on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the association office, 1124 Hartman Lane in Shiloh. The cost of the class is $525, which includes the cost for the books and materials, classroom instruction and the 15 hours of interactive learning.
To register for this course or for more information on the association and real estate careers, contact the office at 618-277-1980. The association is also available online at 618realtor.com or facebook.com/myRASI.
Realtors donate to Violence Prevention Center
The Realtor Association had the Toni Hannon Golf Classic on Friday, June 16, at Tamarack Golf Club in Shiloh. At this event, the Realtor Association presented Pat Mayberry Vecchio, the director of development of the Violence Prevention Center of Southwestern Illinois (VPC) with a $2,000 donation from some of the proceeds of the event.
During fiscal year 2018, the Violence Prevention Center of Southwestern Illinois (VPC) anticipates providing services to 1,800 victims of domestic violence and their children, including 5,800 nights of safe shelter for 275 women and children, and responding to 11,000 hotline calls. The Violence Prevention Center of Southwestern Illinois (VPC) is a not-for-profit agency that provides free comprehensive services to victims of domestic violence in St. Clair, Monroe and Randolph Counties in Illinois including a 24-hour crisis hotline, a 35-bed emergency shelter, individual and group counseling, art therapy, police and court advocacy services, medical services, and prevention and education in the community. It also runs a resale shop called the Shelter Shop in Belleville.
“Community outreach and service are a very important part of our jobs as Realtors,” said Mike Gross, president of the Realtor Association of Southwestern Illinois. “We, as Realtors and business men and women involved in the real estate industry, not only work in the metro-east, but we live here, too, so we strive to help make our communities a better place for all. Being able to partner with the Violence Prevention Center is a perfect way to honor one of our late Realtor members, Toni Hannon. We feel that the Violence Prevention Center is an amazing organization that helps so many in unfortunate circumstances, and we are proud to be able to help provide for those in need.”
Hannon was a member of the Realtor Association of Southwestern Illinois for more than 10 years. In the short number of years on this world, Toni was able to make a huge difference through her commitment to community service within the association and through other nonprofit organizations. In a biography written by her, Toni stated, “My belief, in anything I do, is treat everyone honestly, fairly, and with respect.”
Because of her commitment to community service and the association, the Realtor Association Golf Outing Task Force decided to honor her legacy with changing the name of the golf outing. Each year, part of the proceeds of the event will go to a charity, and this year’s charity of choice was the Violence Prevention Center of Southwestern Illinois.
If you or someone you know is in need of assistance, call VPC’s 24-hour crisis hotline at 618-235-0892.
GCS donates to Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness
During the month of June, GCS Credit Union employees went purple with a purpose for Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness and Caregivers Month to raise $1,095 for the Alzheimer’s Association.
More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s. By 2050, this number could be 16 million. In an ongoing effort to support the local community, GCS employees participate in Jeans Days each month. In exchange for a donation of $15 or more, employees are allowed to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays during the month of June.
Alzheimer’s is a disease that attacks the brain. It is the most common form of dementia. Dementia is a general term for a decline in mental ability severe enough to interfere with daily life. Currently, there is no cure for Alzheimer’s. But drug and non-drug treatments may help with both cognitive and behavioral symptoms.
GCS Credit Union employees took the donation one step further to create a GCS Walk To #ENDALZ team at the upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer’s event on Sept. 23 at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. For more information on the SIUE Walk to End Alzheimer’s event, visit act.alz.org. To find out more about GCS, visit myGCScu.com.
