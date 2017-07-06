“Old-fashioned” picnic highlighted July 4, 1933

In 1933, O’Fallonites celebrated July Fourth with an “old-fashioned” picnic and dance in Community Park, which also attracted many from neighboring towns. The festivities were sponsored by the O’Fallon Homecoming Association and began shortly after noon.
Heading the lineup was a baseball game between the Moonlights of the inter-city league and the O’Fallon All Stars. The Moonlights prevailed, 10-4. After that, there was an assortment of races and contests for all ages, including horseshoe pitching and tug o’ war.
The main event, though, was the 5:30 greased pig contest. Henry Wuebbles Jr. caught it. The prize? The pig itself, of course.
The evening featured a dance to the music of Victor’s Orchestra from WEW radio. The celebration ended with fireworks “concluding with a large American flag in natural colors, which presented a pleasing spectacle, lasting for nearly two minutes before the sparkling display smoldered and disappeared.”
75 years ago July 9, 1942
Observance of the nation’s birthday was by far the quietest ever experienced in the history of O’Fallon. Here and there were children with cap pistols and sparklers, but otherwise, there was no shooting, due to a new state law prohibiting the sale of explosives and other noise producers. As a result, not a single accident from burns or other injury was reported. For the most part, the populace enjoyed picnic outings and these were not far, many with cars conserving their tires to make them last as long as possible.
50 years ago July 6, 1967
The 67-year old O’Fallon Carpenters Local Union No. 140 has been disbanded, and its membership and assets have been merged into Local 480 of Freeburg along with locals in Marissa, Mascoutah and Okawville under orders of the International union. O’Fallon’s local had 81 members and some $24,000 in the treasury.
