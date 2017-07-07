Fulton student named a ‘Young Achiever of the Year’

An O’Fallon junior high student has been selected by International Leadership Network to receive recognition as a 2017 Young Achiever of the Year.
Eric Shackelford was one of 15 outstanding students honored as 2017 Young Achievers, and he was chosen as one of two students to receive a certificate and $500 in recognition of special accomplishments.
ILN is a nonprofit, charitable organization founded in 1990. To fulfill its mission to develop and implement programs that empower young people to succeed, ILN sponsors the Young Achievers and Leaders of Tomorrow recognition programs and the Leadership Education Achievement Partnership mentoring program.
Young Achievers are students in grades 5-10 who are positive role models, leaders who are appointed and/or elected, successful achievers in a variety of areas, good citizens in their schools and communities, and competent scholars with good attendance records.
ILN receives nominations from regional Young Achievers programs, educators and youth leaders. Many youth organizations including Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, 4-H and Junior Achievement encourage nominations of their members.
Shackelford is a student at Edward A. Fulton Junior High School in O’Fallon School District 90, where he is a member of the National Junior Honor Society, student council, and Science Olympiad team. He also participates in cross country and track.
He is Life Scout with Boy Scout Troop 46, where he has received many awards and accolades including, the Arrow of Light and Presidential Active Lifestyle Award, among others. He has also worked as part of the troop team to assist fellow Scouts with community service projects, such as the Scouting for Food drive for the the O’Fallon Food Pantry, programs honoring local veterans and flag retirement ceremonies.
Some of his other interests and hobbies: yo-yo tricks, rock collecting, basketball, soccer, chess, hiking, physics and rock climbing.
Shackelford said he is thankful for the assistance, support, dedication and cooperative efforts of many educators, youth and adult leaders, and volunteers he has had the opportunity to be actively involved with.
He plans to use the funds toward his future college education.
