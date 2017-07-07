Board paves the way for more trails in Shiloh

O’Fallon-Shiloh EMS Explorer Post 1700 visited the village board Wednesday July 5 to introduce themselves to the trustees and Mayor Jim Vernier. From left, O’Fallon-Shiloh EMS Dustin Castle, O’Fallon EMS Explorers Alexandria Chastain, John Boliz, Xander Cesa, Sam Hendricks, Hayleigh Williams, Darion Meeks, Caris Lidisky, Shiloh Mayor Jim Vernier, EMS Explorer Post 1700 advisor Tim McClain and EMS supervisor Jeremy Sherman. Robyn L. Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com