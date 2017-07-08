O’Fallon Habitat For Humanity home build ahead of schedule

The Lewis and Clark Habitat For Humanity O’Fallon chapter is ahead of schedule on building its third home, 202 Carson Drive.
The home is being built for Tomira Laws, a working mother of two twin 8-year-old boys.
Jim Campbell, chapter member and project volunteer, said the goal is to have the home’s family moved in by the holidays, but this year it may be sooner than Thanksgiving.
Local business owners, organizations, laborers, retired and non-retired construction and trade workers from bricklayers to carpenters to electricians to plumbers — all have pooled funding, resources and materials, as well as, sweat and elbow grease, together to bring another O’Fallon family’s dream a reality.
For more information visit lchabitat.org/ofallon/ofallonboard.html.
