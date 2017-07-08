Jim Campbell, Lewis and Clark Habitat For Humanity O’Fallon chapter member and volunteer, stands in front of 202 Carson Dr. in O’Fallon Friday July 7 where volunteer electricians and others work on the interior of the new home. This is the third home the chapter has built on Carson Drive in O’Fallon for family’s in need who applied.
Jim Campbell, Lewis and Clark Habitat For Humanity O’Fallon chapter member and volunteer, stands in front of 202 Carson Dr. in O’Fallon Friday July 7 where volunteer electricians and others work on the interior of the new home. This is the third home the chapter has built on Carson Drive in O’Fallon for family’s in need who applied. Robyn L. Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com
Jim Campbell, Lewis and Clark Habitat For Humanity O’Fallon chapter member and volunteer, stands in front of 202 Carson Dr. in O’Fallon Friday July 7 where volunteer electricians and others work on the interior of the new home. This is the third home the chapter has built on Carson Drive in O’Fallon for family’s in need who applied. Robyn L. Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com

O'Fallon Progress

July 08, 2017 9:37 AM

O’Fallon Habitat For Humanity home build ahead of schedule

By Robyn L. Kirsch

rkirsch@bnd.com

The Lewis and Clark Habitat For Humanity O’Fallon chapter is ahead of schedule on building its third home, 202 Carson Drive.

The home is being built for Tomira Laws, a working mother of two twin 8-year-old boys.

Jim Campbell, chapter member and project volunteer, said the goal is to have the home’s family moved in by the holidays, but this year it may be sooner than Thanksgiving.

Local business owners, organizations, laborers, retired and non-retired construction and trade workers from bricklayers to carpenters to electricians to plumbers — all have pooled funding, resources and materials, as well as, sweat and elbow grease, together to bring another O’Fallon family’s dream a reality.

For more information visit lchabitat.org/ofallon/ofallonboard.html.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Shiloh resident, Triad students help homeless families in Belleville

Shiloh resident, Triad students help homeless families in Belleville 2:52

Shiloh resident, Triad students help homeless families in Belleville
Shiloh zoning board loses member, gains one 1:08

Shiloh zoning board loses member, gains one
Mail-in ballots change tie to one-vote lead in O'Fallon alderman race 2:31

Mail-in ballots change tie to one-vote lead in O'Fallon alderman race

View More Video