West Highway 50, between Hartman Lane and Old Collinsville Road, will be resurfaced beginning Monday, July 10. It is anticipated that work will be completed in six to eight weeks, weather permitting. All construction operations will take place during the night between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. to lessen the impact on traffic. City of O’Fallon Provided

O'Fallon Progress

July 10, 2017 3:14 PM

Delay in state budget pushes back start date of work on U.S. 50 in O’Fallon

The Progress

The resurfacing of U.S. Highway 50 between Hartman Lane and Old Collinsville Road in O’Fallon, originally scheduled to begin on July 10, has been delayed and is now scheduled to begin on Aug. 6.

“We were notified by Christ Brothers Asphalt, the contractor for this project, that they would have to delay the start date for the resurfacing project due to last week’s Illinois Department of Transportation shut down,” said Mayor Herb Roach. “We apologize for this delay.”

The work will consist of milling and overlaying the existing pavement.

It is anticipated that work will be completed in 6 to 8 weeks, weather permitting.

The road will remain open to through-traffic and access to all properties will be maintained throughout construction, though occasional delays may be encountered.

All construction operations will take place during the night between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. to lessen the impact on traffic.

