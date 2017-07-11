Kids can cool off at ‘Cones with a Cop’ event tomorrow in O’Fallon

You scream, I scream, we all scream for ice cream.
Kids will receive a free ice cream cone during the “Cones with a Cop” event from 4-5 p.m. Wednesday July 12 in O’Fallon.
Along with the O’Fallon Police Department (OPD), the event will be held at I Scream U Scream located at 214 W. State St.
With a main goal of community outreach, this is the OPD’s second year holding the event, Capt. Kirk Brueggeman said.
“This is part of our philosophy and mission. We are part of the community and enjoy interacting with kids and adults in our community. We are always looking to build upon our existing relationships,” he said.
I Scream U Scream is donating the cones and ice cream, Brueggeman said.
For more information, contact Capt. Kirk Bruggeman at 618-624-9538.
