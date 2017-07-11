During last year’s May 16, 2016 Cones with a Cop event, Watkin Olson (left), 3, and sister Avalinn Olson, 5, of O'Fallon dig in to their ice cream while O’Fallon Police (now retired) captain Mark Berry stands by at the I Scream U Scream ice cream shop in O’Fallon. Prairie Farms donated ice cream for cones to kids to come to the shop and mingle with police officers.
O'Fallon Progress

July 11, 2017 11:40 AM

Kids can cool off at ‘Cones with a Cop’ event tomorrow in O’Fallon

By Robyn L. Kirsch

rkirsch@bnd.com

You scream, I scream, we all scream for ice cream.

Kids will receive a free ice cream cone during the “Cones with a Cop” event from 4-5 p.m. Wednesday July 12 in O’Fallon.

Posted by I Scream U Scream on Thursday, July 6, 2017

Along with the O’Fallon Police Department (OPD), the event will be held at I Scream U Scream located at 214 W. State St.

With a main goal of community outreach, this is the OPD’s second year holding the event, Capt. Kirk Brueggeman said.

“This is part of our philosophy and mission. We are part of the community and enjoy interacting with kids and adults in our community. We are always looking to build upon our existing relationships,” he said.

I Scream U Scream is donating the cones and ice cream, Brueggeman said.

For more information, contact Capt. Kirk Bruggeman at 618-624-9538.

