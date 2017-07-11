Kids can cool off at ‘Cones with a Cop’ event tomorrow in O’Fallon

During last year’s May 16, 2016 Cones with a Cop event, Watkin Olson (left), 3, and sister Avalinn Olson, 5, of O'Fallon dig in to their ice cream while O’Fallon Police (now retired) captain Mark Berry stands by at the I Scream U Scream ice cream shop in O’Fallon. Prairie Farms donated ice cream for cones to kids to come to the shop and mingle with police officers. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com