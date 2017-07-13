Music-themed night race will benefit O’Fallon schools

FRIDAY, JULY 14
▪ Ticket deadline for O’Fallon Township Senior Committee: The O’Fallon Township Senior Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20 at the O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., for dinner and entertainment. The event is for O’Fallon Township residents only. Cost is $3 for a ticket. Tickets are available at the township office. July 14 is the last day to purchase a ticket.
▪ Metro East Pachyderms meeting: Metro East Pachyderms will meet at 12 p.m. July 14 at Bella Milano O’Fallon. The speaker will be Al Cochran, who is the superintendent of Jefferson Barracks. He will discuss all that takes place at Jefferson Barracks, share information regarding famous people and more. Bella Milano begins serving lunch at 11:30 a.m.
MONDAY, JULY 17
▪ Church serves free, hot meals: Free, hot meals will be served restaurant style each Monday evening in July at Faith Lutheran Church, 510 East Highway 50 in O’Fallon. All are welcome. Meals are served in the Fellowship Hall from 5 to 6:30 p.m. For more information, call the church at 618-632-5562.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 19
▪ Senior Citizens Club to meet: The Senior Citizens Club of O’Fallon will meet at 6:30 p.m. July 19 at the O’Fallon Township Building, 801 East State St. The meeting will consist of club business, celebration of birthdays and cash bingo. For details, contact the township office at 618-632-3517.
THURSDAY, JULY 20
▪ Welcome Home to Vietnam Veterans: The Looking Glass Prairie Chapter in O’Fallon of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host a “Welcome Home to Vietnam Veterans” event at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, at VFW Post 805, 223 W. 1st St. in O’Fallon. After 50 years, local Vietnam veterans will be given the “welcome home” they never received. All Vietnam veterans and those who served during the Vietnam era (Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975) are invited to attend. For more information, call Ed Martinez, VFW Post 805 commander, at 618-558-0680 or email ofallonveterans@gmail.com.
FRIDAY, JULY 21
▪ Free movie night in O’Fallon: The O’Fallon Parks and Recreation Department will present “Star Wars: Rouge One” at dusk on baseball field No. 4 at O’Fallon Community Park, 401 E. 5th St. There will also be a bounce house.
MONDAY, JULY 24
▪ Early registration deadline for Music of the Night 5K: The Music of the Night 5K Fun Run/Walk will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5. Join the fun of this unique music-themed night race through residential areas of north O’Fallon, beginning and ending at Carriel Junior High School. Race day registration begins at 7 p.m. There will be trophies for the top three overall (male and female) finishers, medals for the top three finishers (male and female) in each of eight age brackets, attendance prizes and a medal awarded for best-themed attire. Register online at www.Active.com. More information and the mail-in registration form is available at www.LifelongMusicOFallon.org. Register by July 24 to guarantee a race shirt. All proceeds benefit music education programs (band and choir) in O’Fallon schools.
▪ O’Fallon Library Book Club meeting: The club meets from 7 to 8 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month, except December, upstairs at the O’Fallon Public Library. Members discuss the current selection and pick the next read. Any genre is possible, as long as there are sufficient copies available for checkout. The librarians order copies for pickup at the next meeting — no purchase necessary. You’ll read something you might not have tried and engage in some friendly banter. For more information, a list of past selections and FAQs, see ofpl.info/events/bookclub or call 618-632-3783.
To have your event listed, email ofprogress@bnd.com by 5 p.m. Monday prior to the Thursday publication date.
Comments