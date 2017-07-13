O’Fallon wasn’t built in a day

Rome was not built in a day, and neither was O’Fallon. It’s a stretch to compare O’Fallon to the one-time “Capital of the World,” but as I drive around town and view all the new construction, I feel like everyone is flocking to O’Fallon and choosing this community as their home. As a long-time O’Fallon resident, I am glad that I can share my excitement and love for this community with others.
As more residents and businesses choose O’Fallon, new construction follows. The HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Medical Campus is set to open in November, and with it, over 1,300 new jobs and many new travelers will be coming to O’Fallon.
On Regency Park, in the area next to Bella Milano, two new businesses are being constructed. To the south, is the new Marriott Town Place Suites. This 84-room, 5-story hotel should be completed next year. Next door, Dewey’s Pizza is under construction and should be opening their doors this fall or winter. Dewey’s will offer O’Fallon’s residents and visitors another dining option and friendly atmosphere. I would expect it to be very successful, just like some of O’Fallon’s other favorite pizza places, Peel, Gia’s, and The Place.
Speaking of new restaurants, I cannot forget about Sugarfire Smoke House BBQ, which is working through the approval process now. If approved, construction should begin on Sugarfire directly north of the “Blade” office building on Green Mount Road, and if everything goes well, should be serving everyone BBQ sometime early next year.
On the other side of the interstate, the future of Gander Mountain appears to be decided. The CEO of Gander Mountain announced on twitter that the O’Fallon store would remain open after the company was acquired by Camping World. The store will be rebranded as Gander Outdoors.
New construction is not reserved only for the area near I-64 and Exit 16, our downtown also continues to see new and exciting construction.
Last year, the City of O’Fallon sold the Old City Hall to a developer with a plan to restore and remodel the building for commercial use. If you have not driven by Old City Hall (200 N. Lincoln Ave.) in a while, I encourage you to do so and look upon the building that has been returned to its former glory, and now includes a gorgeous copper roof.
A few blocks south of Old City Hall, 105 East First Street (large building to the west of Shooter’s) is being renovated with a plan to expose the buildings historical charm while bringing it up to date with modern mechanicals and custom finishes. There is not a confirmed tenant for this building yet, but no matter who fills the space, the improved storefront will provide added character and curb appeal to our already great downtown.
If you have any questions on these or other items, I will be holding Saturday office hours from 10 a.m. to noon on July 22 both at City Hall.
As residents of O’Fallon, you should always be able to reach out to your elected officials and ask questions about what is happening in O’Fallon. Having open communications is important to me and something I care very deeply about. Thank you for reading, and please remember, my door is always open.
