O’Fallon ready to inaugurate plan to fix ‘Presidential Streets’

Storm water remediation plans for an older area of O’Fallon known as the “Presidential Streets” is ready for its next phase.
Phase 2 of the project, which will will begin in the latter part of July, will provide roadway and drainage improvements to Washington and Adams streets, from Penn to Smiley, along with Orange and Hilgard streets, from State to Adams.
The Presidential Streets area was originally designed in the early 20th century with open ditches for remediation of storm water. Because of naturally occurring sediment and residents filling in these ditches for years, drainage has been a chronic issue.
The project will take place in phases. The second phase will consist of installing storm sewer pipe and inlets to allow the flow of storm water, regrading a ditch along both sides of the existing roadways, and reconstruction of the roadway with a concrete ribbon curb and new asphalt surface.
In addition, the sanitary sewer main within the limits of the project will be replaced.
“Expected completion date is on or before Nov. 17,” said Jeff Taylor, O’Fallon’s director of public works.
Taylor explained the first part of the project was constructed last summer and fall.
“It included installing storm sewer and detention basins to accept the drainage and alleviate localized flooding from the streets. The remaining phases will include rebuilding the streets and ditching to establish positive drainage to the storm water infrastructure that was installed in Phase 1,” he said.
Phase 3 is in design and anticipated to be constructed next summer, Taylor said.
At the July 3 meeting, the City Council approved several contracts related to the project.
Petroff Trucking Company Inc. will be paid $976,311.75 for the bulk of the construction.
Rhutasel & Associates Inc. will receive $73,000 for construction staking, material testing, and as needed, construction inspection.
While Phase 2 is under way, it will be necessary to start the design of Phase 3 to continue the improvements. The staff recommended Rhutasel & Associates proposal for engineering services totaling $92,000, plus hourly services as needed.
Other roadwork projects are taking place this summer in O’Fallon. The council approved the following work at its July 3 meeting:
▪ Reconstruction and reprofiling of Second Street between Lincoln and Vine to promote positive drainage. Pavement will be replaced, too. Vine Street between First and Second streets will be reconstructed as well. Contract awarded to LW Contractors Inc. for $416,984.13.
▪ General concrete repair of streets and sidewalks. Lake Contracting’s low bid of $76,763 accepted.
