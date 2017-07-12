The O’Fallon Township High School Marching Panthers marched in America’s Birthday Parade and took home several awards from competitions during the VP Fair in St. Louis.
O'Fallon Progress

July 12, 2017 11:32 AM

OTHS had top marching band at VP Fair in St. Louis

The Progress

The O’Fallon Township High School Marching Panthers took home several awards from competitions during the VP Fair in St. Louis.

Every year, several marching bands from different states compete in the Liberty Drum Challenge, sponsored by Lashly & Baer, P.C.

OTHS took home first place. The Belleville East High School Band was second, and the Collinsville High School Band was third.

O’Fallon also won awards for Outstanding Music Performance, Outstanding Marching Performance and Outstanding General Effect Performance.

