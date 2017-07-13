Unbeaten Breakers look toward showdown with Highland

The O’Fallon Breakers enter the final week of the regular season 7-0 after defeating a good St. Clair County Club team last Thursday, July 6, 366-164.
This week, the team was scheduled to host Trenton on Tuesday and then closes out the regular season in a showdown at Highland on Thursday, July 13 in what should be a battle of unbeatens.
“We’ve had a good season,” Breakers coach Kirsty Stooke said. “There are some very good teams in this league. St. Clair is one of them. In fact, I’d say they are stronger than any other team we’ve faced thus far this season. They are not an overly large team in terms of numbers, but they have good swimmers in most every age group. Many of the relays came down to the touch at the wall.”
The Breakers actually grabbed four of four medley relays and eight of 10 free relays but really surged ahead with solid individual performances across the board. Leading the way were seven O’Fallon swimmers that have proven to be mainstays all season, each sweeping their individual events on a night when it really mattered.
On the girls side, Samantha Stook (25 free, 25 back, 25 fly in 9-10 girls), Edde Sue Doehring (25 free, 25 back, 25 fly in 8-under girls), and Tobi McGraw (100 IM, 100 back, 50 fly in 13-14 girls) all swept through their age group events.
On the boys side, Michael Meyer (100 free, 100 back, 100 IM in 13-14 boys), Camden Kimmel (25 free, 100 IM, 25 fly in 9-10 boys), and brothers Matthew (100 free, 100 back, 100 IM in 13-14 boys) and Michael Stooke (50 free, 100 IM, 50 fly in 11-12 boys) exhibited the same dominance.
Other key wins were logged by Drew Hopkins (25 free, 25 back), Shelby Bushong (100 free, 100 breast), Rachel Barnes (25 breast, 100 IM), Lily McCollum (25 free, 25 back), Lincoln Oleary (25 breast), Zach Thoman (25 breast), Rebekah Barnes (50 breast), Will Richards (100 breast), Alexis Schillinger (100 breast), Isaiah Mata (25 back), Noah Tinge (50 back), Michael Rottschalk (25 fly), and Jake Howey (50 fly).
So at 7-0 and assuming the Breakers get by Trenton, what about that battle Thursday at Highland?
“Yeah, that should be a good one for sure,” Stooke said. “They got us last year in the season opener — by 22 points. That’s our lone dual meet loss over the past five seasons. And they are really good again this year. Their team is larger than ours at this point, and they will be extremely tough in most age groups, as well as the relays. I’m assuming we’ll have to be at our best to have a chance to win.”
After the regular season finale at Highland, the Breakers close out the 2017 season with the 10-team Conference Meet Championship on Saturday, July 22 at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex in O’Fallon.
