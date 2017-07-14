College News: O’Fallon students graduate from SEMO

Western Illinois
Local student earns degree
A total of 1,401 students earned academic degrees or post-baccalaureate certificates after the spring 2017 semester at Western Illinois University. Cristina Monica White of O’Fallon earned a bachelor of social work.
Miami University
Local student named to dean’s list
Bridget Pollard of O’Fallon was named to the dean’s list at Miami University for the 2017 spring semester. Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within their division for second semester 2016-2017 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic performance. Pollard is earning a B.S. in business, majoring in marketing. Considered one of eight original “Public Ivies” in the country, Miami University is located in Oxford, Ohio.
Southeast Missouri
Spring graduates announced
Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Mo., has announced its spring 2017 graduates.
Nicole Deering of O’Fallon graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science with a major in criminal justice/ criminology option.
Jordan Jansen of O’Fallon graduated with a bachelor of fine arts with a major in art.
Shea Schultz of Shiloh, graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science with a major in biology/biomedical sciences option.
Brooke Trelow of O’Fallon graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science in nursing with a major in nursing.
Shannon Wallace of O’Fallon graduated cum laude with a bachelor of Science with a major in biology/biomedical sciences option.
Louise Bodenheimer, professor of art, and Dr. Julie Ray, chair of the Department of Elementary, Early and Special Education, presented the commencement addresses.
