Around Town: Music of the Night 5K Fun Run/Walk is Saturday in O’Fallon

Looking forward to not having to use portable bathrooms anymore or deal with long lines during future village park events anymore, Shiloh Mayor Jim Vernier checks out the new year-round bathrooms by the basketball courts at Three Springs Park at 2250 Frank Scott Parkway East. Over a year in the making, the project was delayed in Aug. 2016 when the board of trustees voted to not use Holland Construction and go out for bids with another contractor, R&W Builders. The other restroom facility is next to the playground structures. Robyn L. Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com