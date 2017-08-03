Around Town: Music of the Night 5K Fun Run/Walk is Saturday in O’Fallon

THURSDAY, AUG. 3
▪ Genealogical Society meeting: The St. Clair County Genealogical Society will present a prerecorded webinar, “Common Mistakes in Genealogy,” by Christa Cowan, at its 7 p.m. meeting Thursday, Aug. 3, at St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St. in Belleville. The meeting is free and open to the public. Additional information is available on the society’s website, stclair-ilgs.org, or on Facebook.
FRIDAY, AUG. 4
▪ Free concert at Cambridge House: Dave Sheppard will provide free entertainment from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4 at Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd. in O’Fallon. Come join in the fun, stay cool and enjoy the music. Refreshments will be served.
SATURDAY, AUG. 5
▪ Clothing giveaway: Faith United Baptist Church "The Faith House," is holding a free clothing giveaway from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 in the Southview Plaza shopping center parking lot, 100 Southview Plaza Dr. in O'Fallon while supplies last. A youth group fundraiser BBQ sale will take place during the giveaway to raise money for a mission trip to Champaign, Ill. For more information call the church at 618-632-7384.
▪ ▪ Music of the Night 5K: The Music of the Night 5K Fun Run/Walk will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5. Join the fun of this unique music-themed night race through residential areas of north O’Fallon, beginning and ending at Carriel Junior High School. Race day registration begins at 7 p.m. There will be trophies for the top three overall (male and female) finishers, medals for the top three finishers (male and female) in each of eight age brackets, attendance prizes and a medal awarded for best-themed attire. Register online at Active.com. More information and the mail-in registration form is available at LifelongMusicOFallon.org. All proceeds benefit music education programs (band and choir) in O’Fallon schools.
▪ “Evening in Athens” meal: Sts. Constantine & Helen Church, 405 Huntwood Road in Swansea, is having an “Evening in Athens” from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5. Greek food, including chicken, gyros, authentic salads, lamb shanks and Greek homemade pastries will be served. Carryouts will be available. Calls 618-277-0330.
SUNDAY, AUG. 6
Xi Chi meeting: Xi Chi O’Fallon chapter No. 5456 of ESA International’s next monthly meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7 in conjunction with the annual barbecue social at 201 Lake Stratford Drive in Fairview Heights. It is a potluck, so participants can RSVP and sign up for a dish to bring with Di Scott at 618-830-3162. The event is open to those interested in learning more about the organization or visit xi-chi.org or Epsilon Sigma Alpha on Facebook.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 9
▪ Shiloh concerts in the park: The village of Shiloh has announced its free concert dates for its summer “Music in the Park” series. The next concert is Wednesday, Aug. 9 and will be “The Chris Talley Trio.” The final concert will be Wednesday, Aug. 23 and will be “Jim Chadderton and The Special Edition.” All concerts are from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the pavilion at Shiloh Community Park, by the water tower.
▪ NARFE meeting: The next meeting of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) Chapter 1019 will be held Wednesday, Aug. 9 in the meeting room at the Golden Corral, 3360 Green Mount Crossing Road in Shiloh. The buffet opens at 11 a.m., and the meeting begins at noon. Guests are always welcome. Mary Jo Smith from Hospice of Southern Illinois, promises a spirited and informative program. Ed Konys, NARFE regional vice president, will also present the National Service Officer of the Year award to Gene Wiggins. Chapter 1019 has an established and responsive Service Center, located in Building 50, 201 East Winters St. at Scott Air Force Base, on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The phone number is 618-256-9350 and is set up to take messages, which will receive a response call. You are invited to call Chapter 1019 president Deane Richter at 618-526-7932 or visit our chapter website narfe.org/chapter1019 for more information.
THURSDAY, AUG. 10
▪ Culvers, OPD to host fundraiser for Special Olympics: On Thursday, August 10 from 4 to 8 p.m. Culvers, 1702 W. U.S. Highway 50 in O’Fallon will be hosting “Butter Burgers and Badges.” O’Fallon police will be on hand serving your food and collecting tips for Special Olympics. In addition, $1 from every concrete mixer sold that day will be donated to Special Olympics.
FRIDAY, AUG. 11
▪ RSVP deadline O’Fallon Senior Committee tickets: for The O’Fallon Senior Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 at the O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., for dinner and entertainment. Cost is $3. The event is for O’Fallon Township residents only. RSVP deadline is Friday, Aug. 11. Tickets are available at the township office.
SATURDAY, AUG. 12
▪ Dave Toberman golf scramble: The inaugural Dave Toberman Classic four-person golf scramble will take place Saturday, Aug. 12 at Clinton Hill Golf Course, 3700 Old Collinsville Road in Swansea. Registration is at 7 a.m., and tee-off is at 8 a.m. Cost is $90, which includes 18-holes with cart, breakfast, lunch, beverages, longest drive and closest-to-the-pin competitions, flighted prize money and more. Proceeds will benefit St. Jude/American Cancer Society. To register, call Daniel Toberman at 618-696-6222.
SUNDAY, AUG. 13
▪ St. Clare Church Open House: St. Clare of Assisi Parish, 1411 Cross St. in O’Fallon, invites everyone to attend an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13. The open house is part of a series of events celebrating the parish’s 150th anniversary this year and falls two days after the Feast of St. Clare. Tours of the parish’s beautiful, 10-year-old church building will feature the 100 million-year-old fossil stone altar and baptism font, Turkish iconography of Christ’s Passion and hand-blown glass windows of Creation, as well as several prayer spaces. Tour guides will explain the meaning of Catholic architecture in this church. Historical artifacts and relics of saints will be on display. Live music and refreshments will add to the celebration. Call 618-632-3562 or visit www.stclarechurch.org for more information.
To have your event listed, email ofprogress@bnd.com by 5 p.m. Monday prior to the Thursday publication date.
Comments