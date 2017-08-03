Police fundraiser for Special Olympics surpasses goal of $10,000

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:06 Under Rauner’s changes, Belleville District 118 would lose school money Pause 1:46 Teen pursues his dream to be a firefighter 1:09 Teen on trial in manslaughter case in Clinton County 1:38 Breese teenager found guilty in involuntary manslaughter case 1:49 Spider-Man: Homecoming 2:03 Breese soda bottling company mixes up soda for solar eclipse 3:28 Former Cardinals outfielder Willie McGee reflects on '87 team 1:17 Fairview Heights woman gets dream job as flight attendant 2:50 State senator and local leaders rally against Rauner's education reform veto 1:11 Police investigate after body found in East St. Louis apartment Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email The O'Fallon-Shiloh Texas Roadhouse and O'Fallon Police teamed together again for the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics fundraiser Thursday, July 27, surpassing the goal of $10,000 with $13, 250 raised from the tips given after serving over 800 meals in two hours. Robyn Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com

