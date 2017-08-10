Around Town: Culvers, OPD to host fundraiser for Special Olympics

THURSDAY, AUG. 10
▪ Culvers, OPD to host fundraiser for Special Olympics: On Thursday, August 10 from 4 to 8 p.m. Culvers, 1702 W. U.S. Highway 50 in O’Fallon will be hosting “Butter Burgers and Badges.” O’Fallon police will be on hand serving your food and collecting tips for Special Olympics. In addition, $1 from every concrete mixer sold that day will be donated to Special Olympics.
FRIDAY, AUG. 11
▪ RSVP deadline O’Fallon Senior Committee tickets: for The O’Fallon Senior Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 at the O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., for dinner and entertainment. Cost is $3. The event is for O’Fallon Township residents only. RSVP deadline is Friday, Aug. 11. Tickets are available at the township office.
▪ Metro East Pachyderm meeting: The Metro East Pachyderm Club will meet at noon on Friday Aug. 11 at O’Charley’s, 1313 Central Park Drive in O’Fallon. Arrive early and purchase lunch. The speaker will be Steve Amos, a Pachyderm member and the political chairman of the club. His topic will be “The Political Process in General and also Specific to the Metro East Area, This County, and This Club.” You do not need to be a Pachyderm member to attend.
SATURDAY, AUG. 12
▪ Dave Toberman golf scramble: The inaugural Dave Toberman Classic four-person golf scramble will take place Saturday, Aug. 12 at Clinton Hill Golf Course, 3700 Old Collinsville Road in Swansea. Registration is at 7 a.m., and tee-off is at 8 a.m. Cost is $90, which includes 18-holes with cart, breakfast, lunch, beverages, longest drive and closest-to-the-pin competitions, flighted prize money and more. Proceeds will benefit St. Jude/American Cancer Society. To register, call Daniel Toberman at 618-696-6222.
▪ O’Fallon Township Rummage Sale: O’Fallon Township will hold its monthly rummage sale at the Township Building, 801 E. State St. in O’Fallon, on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 7 a.m. until noon. Men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing will be on sale, plus household items will be available.
TUESDAY, AUG. 15
▪ National Night Out in Shiloh: The Shiloh Police Department’s National Night Out will be from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at Three Springs Park, which is located on Frank Scott Parkway. There will be free food, games and more. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 16
▪ O’Fallon Senior Citizens Club meeting: The O’Fallon Senior Citizens Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 at the Township Building, located at 801 East State St. The meeting will consist of club business, celebration of birthdays, and the annual auction. You must have a Fall Dinner ticket to attend. Quilts will be for sale.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 23
▪ Shiloh concert in the park: The village of Shiloh will hold its final concert for its summer “Music in the Park” series on Wednesday, Aug. 23. The band will be “Jim Chadderton and The Special Edition.” The concert will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the pavilion at Shiloh Community Park, by the water tower.
FRIDAY, AUG. 25
▪ Free movie night in O’Fallon: The O’Fallon Parks and Recreation Department will present “The Lego Batman Movie” at dusk on baseball field No. 4 at O’Fallon Community Park, 401 E. 5th St. There will also be a bounce house.
SATURDAY, AUG. 26
▪ VFW event will introduce vets to organizations to help them: There are 54,000 veterans in St. Clair and Madison counties. There are many small, not-for-profits in the area that specifically help veterans, that many people don’t know about. Members of VFW Post 805 in O’Fallon, want to change that. On Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the post, located at 221 W. First St., will host an event, Connect-A-Vet, to get local veterans in touch with not-for-profits that vets can receive help from or possibly volunteer with. Representatives from the VA will be available to answer questions. Bring your resume, and organizers will help you update it to get job. There will also be free hair cuts for veterans.
TUESDAY, AUG. 29
▪ Girl Scouts registration night: The O’Fallon/Shiloh/Fairview Heights Girl Scouts Service Unit is holding registration night on Tuesday, Aug. 29 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the O’Fallon Community Park, at the pavilions near the Katy Cavins Center. Girl Scout leaders will be present to register girls, and adult volunteers as well to answer questions.
▪ Saint Louis Cathedral Concerts to hold event in O’Fallon:
▪ Run/walk to benefit Bereda family:
Free movie night in O’Fallon:
To have your event listed, email ofprogress@bnd.com by 5 p.m. Monday prior to the Thursday publication date.
Comments