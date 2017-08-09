Pavement work set for U.S. Route 50 at eastbound I-64 ramps in O’Fallon

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced lane restrictions at the west junction of the U.S. Highway 50 and I-64 interchange in O’Fallon on Thursday, Aug. 10. Both the eastbound entrance and exit ramps, plus the through lanes of U.S. 50, will be impacted by this work.
Weather permitting, starting at 5:45 a.m. and ending by 4 p.m., the through lanes and turning movements at the west junction will be impacted. In addition, the left turn lane from westbound U.S. 50 to the on-ramp for I-64 eastbound, and both left turn lanes from eastbound I-64 to eastbound U.S. 50 will be completely closed during the same period.
These restrictions are needed to perform critical pavement repairs at this location. IDOT District 8 Operations forces will make the needed improvements. Full access will be restored as soon as possible.
It is anticipated these restrictions and closures will result in significant traffic delays. Travel times will be affected on most roads in the vicinity of this closure. Motorists are encouraged to consider alternate routes or allow substantial additional travel time. Advance dynamic message boards are deployed to warn motorists in advance of this work. Additional traffic control devices will be utilized during these restrictions to assist motorists making their way through the work zone. IDOT asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, and exercise extreme caution when traveling near and through this work zone.
