College News: Local students named to dean’s list at St. Louis College of Pharmacy

Illinois Central College
O’Fallon student earns degree
Illinois Central College held its 2017 commencement ceremony Saturday, May 20 at the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois. More than 300 students participated in the ceremony.
Chris Pulcher, of O’Fallon, earned an associate in arts degree.
Never miss a local story.
Located in East Peoria, Illinois, Illinois Central College is a two-year community college that provides a high quality, affordable education to prepare students to enter the workforce or to transfer to a four-year college or university.
Scholarship
O’Fallon student wins scholarship from contractors
It was recently announced that Chandler Douglas, of O’Fallon, was one of four more local students who won $1,500 from the Great Southwestern Illinois Association of Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Mechanical Contractors.
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
Local students named to dean’s list
Kayla Braswell and Matthew Daniels, both of O’Fallon, have been named to the St. Louis College of Pharmacy dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester. Braswell is the child of Robert and Stephanie Braswell. Daniels is the child of David and Ann Daniels. Both are 2012 graduates of O’Fallon Township High School.
St. Louis College of Pharmacy is one of the oldest and largest colleges of pharmacy in the nation. Founded in 1864, the College has a rich history as an independent institution that continues to lead pharmacy and health care education.
Students come to the college from 48 states and 14 countries and are enrolled in a curriculum based on practical application with a study in the arts and sciences leading to a doctor of pharmacy with an integrated bachelor of science. In the St. Louis region, nearly three out of four practicing pharmacists are graduates of the college.
Comments