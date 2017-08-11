Public input sought for lead clean up at housing areas on Scott AFB

The United States Air Force is seeking input from the community on the clean up of lead-contaminated soil for the Colonial and Georgian housing areas, known as Site SS033, at Scott Air Force Base.
A focused feasibility study for Site SS033 was completed and approved by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency in 2016. The Air Force, as the lead agency, selected excavation, off-site transport, and disposal of the contaminated soil as it preferred clean-up method. The IEPA concurred with the plan. Now, the public is invited to give its input on the proposal.
The Air Force will hold a public meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 30 to discuss the proposed plan for Site SS033. The session will be held at the O’Fallon Public Safety Building, 285 N. Seven Hills Road in O’Fallon.
The formal comment period on the proposed plan starts on Aug. 14 and ends on Sept. 28. Oral and written comments will be accepted at the meeting. Information about the site will be available, and Air Force and contractor personnel will be available to answer questions.
For further information or to submit written comments at any time during the formal comment period, contact:
▪ 375th AMW Public Affairs, Attn: Christine Spargur, 101 Heritage Drive, Scott AFB, Illinois 62226. Email: Christine.Spargur@us.af.mil
▪ 375 Civil Engineering Environmental Office, Attn: Rodger Allison, 701 Hangar Road, Building 531, Scott AFB, IL 62225-5035. Phone: 618-256-2926. Hours: Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
▪ Southwestern Illinois College Library, IS Room 1025, 2500 Carlyle Ave., Belleville, IL 62221. Phone: 618-235-2700, ext. 5204. Hours: Monday to Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., or Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
