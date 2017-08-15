Construction on Porter Road in O’Fallon is underway

Construction on Porter Road, between Simmons Road and Pohlman Road in O’Fallon, began Monday, Aug. 14. During construction, Porter Road will be closed to through traffic. It is anticipated that work will be completed no later than Oct. 13, weather permitting.
“We kindly ask our residents to be patient and considerate during this improvement project,” said Mayor Herb Roach.
A marked detour route will be on Venita Drive, Highway 50, State Street, and Obernuefemann Road during the road closure. Access to all properties will be maintained during construction.
The work of storm sewer, curb and gutter installation, and pavement reconstruction will be completed by Hanks Excavating and Landscaping.
Other construction
Green Mount Road
The improvements between Regency Park and Highway 50 will include four-lanes with a planted median and intermediate turn lanes. The project will also consist of a new signalized intersection at Cambridge Boulevard, which will serve as the main entrance to the new St. Elizabeth’s Medical Campus. In addition to the street improvements, a 10-foot wide bicycle/walking path will be installed on the west side of Green Mount Road — providing a continuous pedestrian access route from Regency Park to the Family Sports Park and the Illini Bike Trail. Two-way traffic on Green Mount Road is expected to be maintained throughout construction. The project is scheduled to be completed on Nov. 1, weather permitting.
West Highway 50
West Highway 50, between Hartman Lane and Old Collinsville Road, is currently being resurfaced. The project began Aug. 7. It is anticipated that work will be completed in six to eight weeks, weather permitting. All construction operations will take place during the night between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. to lessen the impact on traffic. The road will remain open to through-traffic and access to all properties will be maintained, though occasional delays may be encountered.
Hartman Lane
The village of Shiloh began a sidewalk project on Hartman Lane on July 17 that includes lane restrictions from Kingsley Drive to Central School. Two-way traffic will remain throughout the project, although some delays may be experienced. The project is anticipated to be completed by Sept. 15, weather permitting.
Regency Park
Construction on Regency Park, between Highway 50 and the entrance to Home-Town Suites, began Tuesday, June 27. During construction, Regency Park is closed to traffic between the Shall Gas Station and Shantz Drive. Access to all properties will be maintained during construction. It is anticipated that work will be completed no later than Sept. 1, weather permitting.
Milburn School Road
Milburn School Road, between Savannah Hills and the roundabout at Milburn Estates/Merriam Parkway, is now closed to traffic. It is anticipated that work will be completed and the road will re-open to traffic on Sept. 30, weather permitting. The work will consist of storm sewer and curb installation and pavement construction and will be completed by Stutz Excavating.
East 2nd Street
Construction crews are now rebuilding 2nd Street, from Lincoln Avenue to Vine Street, in downtown O’Fallon. This construction will not cause any closures on Lincoln, so traffic impact will be minimal. It is expected the construction project to be completed this November.
