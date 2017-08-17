1942: ‘Junk Drive’ benefited war effort, China Relief

Everyone it seems was involved in the great World War II O’Fallon junk and scrap drive of August 1942 to provide metal for factories desperately needing it.
Funds derived from donated scrap went to China Relief. You could also sell your scrap and keep the proceeds. Either way, the metal went toward the war effort.
Boys who lived around Douglas Avenue got a special nod from the Progress: “Here’s hats off to a group of boys in Prairie Lawn for an act of patriotism which may well be applied to many elders in the community to win the war. Previous to the present junk drive seven lads in that community inaugurated a canvass for scrap metal, intending to buy a tent for their use with the money derived. They had gathered over 500 pounds and were all ready for the disposal when the local drive for junk was started. Getting into ‘huddle’ the group unanimously decided to contribute it to O’Fallon’s junk drive, the funds to be derived to go toward China Relief. The boys are Billy Mallard, James Bradshaw, Donald and Robert Graminski, Harold Keller and Arthur and Robert Villhard.”
75 years ago Aug. 20, 1942
The solicitation to get every available piece of old scrap iron and metal from its hiding place in O’Fallon and vicinity in cooperation with a national campaign, will come to a conclusion with “Scrap Rally Day” next Thursday.
50 years ago Aug. 17, 1967
Approximately 5,000 spectators witnessed the Crusaders Drum and Bugle Corps successfully defend its championship of the annual “Music in Motion” contest at Belleville Township High School stadium last Wednesday evening, defeating the second place Belleville Black Knights. On Aug. 5 they won first place in the Centennial Pageant of Drums, Canada’s largest International Contest, held in Sarnia, Ontario. 22 from the O’Fallon-Fairview area are part of the 80-member corps.
