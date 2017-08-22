O’Fallon’s website upgraded to mobile-friendly platform

The city of O’Fallon has upgraded its website, www.ofallon.org, to a more interactive and mobile-friendly platform.
“Our website is an important tool we use to communicate with the community. Every good website must include valuable information and be easy to use,” said Mayor Herb Roach. “The upgrade is yet another effort the city of O’Fallon is taking in order to enhance online transparency and create a more user-friendly site for our residents, businesses and visitors.”
The upgrade of the website includes “responsive web design,” which makes the site mobile friendly, with built-in features that allow for easy access to the site from mobile devices, including phones and tablets. This new feature will allow residents and visitors to access the site while traveling or on the run.
“The website upgrade means that users can now benefit from richer online content that is easier to navigate and share with others, assisting the communication process. Our job has been for residents to do everything on the website that they can do at City Hall. This new upgrade gets us closer to that goal,” said City Administrator Walter Denton.
The city of O’Fallon was able to upgrade its website to the new platform, with responsive web design and improved security features, for free.
Comments