Shiloh planning board moves two apartment developments forward

After delaying a vote for a month, the Shiloh Planning Commission approved plans for two luxury apartment developments, The Savannah and The Retreat at Shiloh, by a 4-1 majority Monday night.
“A proposal like this is something that — not only in Shiloh — but this is taking over the country. I mean, this is big, and it’s a growing trend, and I think we’re at the forefront of that,” said John Lee, a Planning Commission member.
Each planned within a mile of Memorial Hospital East, The Savannah and The Retreat at Shiloh are both large, up-scale, multi-family apartment complexes. Between the two, they would offer about 600 individual units. Both would have 24/7 on-site management and security surveillance, developers said.
Jim Stover, another commission member, was the lone opposing vote for The Retreat at Shiloh project developed by Watermark Residential.
“I think this project is outstanding. I like the way it’s put together, and I think it would be a benefit to the village as a whole. However, as I was reading the ordinance, I think this project and its location significantly changes the comprehensive plan zoning. That area is specifically set aside for business,” Stover said.
The Savannah is a 26-acre project proposed to be located at the intersection of Cross Street and Tamarack Drive and The Retreat at Shiloh is a 21-acre project proposed to sit north on Frank Scott Parkway and west of Cross Street across the street from Three Springs Park.
Commissioner member Brian Manion was the opposing vote for The Savannah project developed by Crevo Capital.
“I’m a little concerned about traffic on Cross Street. I know that intersection of Cross and Main (streets) gets very backed up currently the way it is. So that’s one concern of mine, if you’re gonna have an additional 600 people traveling on that frequently,” Manion said.
A traffic light will be installed to address traffic issues, according to developers, but Manion said he isn’t convinced it will be solve the problem entirely. The other concern leading to his nay vote is the factor of “high density multi-family” in the proposed location.
About 25 people attending attended the meeting; two spoke.
Lifelong Shiloh resident Bill Musser, who lives in Tamarack Woods apartment complex near both projects, weighed in on the importance of the need for an additional traffic light.
“It would be nice to see another stop light put in to help with traffic,” Musser said.
St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, located at 1411 Cross St. in O’Fallon, will be a neighbor to both projects. Parish Trustee John Dempsey said the church’s “experience with the developers was a positive one.”
“We had follow-up questions concerning the wall, the landscaping, etc., and to our satisfaction, they answered our questions appropriately, as we would anticipate them to do, and I can also tell you that there was additional follow-ups,” Dempsey said.
