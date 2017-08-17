Around Town: VFW event will introduce vets to organizations to help them

SATURDAY, AUG. 19
▪ O’Fallon author to hold book signing: Crista Crawford, an author from O’Fallon, will be doing a book signing for her work “The Full Armor of God: Are You Sure You Got Dressed Today?” at Words of Wisdom, 4200 N Illinois St. in Swansea, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. At the signing, people can sign up to receive a free copy of questions that they can do along with each chapter for a deeper study into the book.
AUG. 21-25
▪ Large trash pick-up in Shiloh: The next curb-side, large-item pick-up in Shiloh is Aug. 21-25. People can put large, household items at the curb on their regular pick-up day, and they will be taken by Republic. This will be the last such pick-up for 2017.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 23
▪ Shiloh concert in the park: The village of Shiloh will hold its final concert for its summer “Music in the Park” series Wednesday, Aug. 23. The band will be “Jim Chadderton and The Special Edition.” The concert will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the pavilion at Shiloh Community Park, by the water tower.
THURSDAY, AUG. 24
▪ Metro East Pachyderm Club meeting: The Metro East Pachyderm Club will meet Thursday, Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. at the Hop House in O’Fallon. The speaker will be Dave Barnes, St. Clair Township supervisor, who also volunteers with Paralyzed Veterans of America. You do not need to be a club member to attend.
FRIDAY, AUG. 25
▪ Free movie night in O’Fallon: The O’Fallon Parks and Recreation Department will present “The Lego Batman Movie” at dusk on baseball field No. 4 at O’Fallon Community Park, 401 E. 5th St. There will also be a bounce house.
SATURDAY, AUG. 26
▪ VFW event will introduce vets to organizations to help them: There are 54,000 veterans in St. Clair and Madison counties. There are many small, not-for-profits in the area that specifically help veterans, that many people don’t know about. Members of VFW Post 805 in O’Fallon, want to change that. On Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the post, located at 221 W. First St., will host an event, Connect-A-Vet, to get local veterans in touch with not-for-profits that vets can receive help from or possibly volunteer with. Representatives from the VA will be available to answer questions. Bring your resume, and organizers will help you update it to get job. There will also be free hair cuts for veterans.
TUESDAY, AUG. 29
▪ Girl Scouts registration night: The O’Fallon/Shiloh/Fairview Heights Girl Scouts Service Unit is holding registration night Tuesday, Aug. 29 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the O’Fallon Community Park, at the pavilions near the Katy Cavins Center. Girl Scout leaders will be present to register girls, and adult volunteers as well to answer questions.
To have your event listed, email ofprogress@bnd.com by 5 p.m. Monday prior to the Thursday publication date.
Comments