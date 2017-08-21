College News: 3 O’Fallon students earn doctor of pharmacy degrees

St. Louis College of Pharmacy
3 O’Fallon students earn doctor of pharmacy degrees
Anne Dall, Courtney Scimio and Lindsay Kolb, all of O’Fallon, recently graduated from St. Louis College of Pharmacy. They were three of 223 students to receive a doctor of pharmacy (Pharm.D.) during the college’s 149th annual commencement, which was held at the Peabody Opera House in St. Louis, Mo., in May.
Scimio, who graduated magna cum laude, is the child of Lori and Mark Scimio, and is an 2011 graduate of O’Fallon Township High School.
Dall is the child of Melinda and Kevin Dall, and is an 2011 graduate of Althoff Catholic High School.
Kolb is the child of John and Debbie Kolb and is an 20111 graduate of O’Fallon Township High School.
St. Louis College of Pharmacy is one of the oldest and largest colleges of pharmacy in the nation. Founded in 1864, the college has a rich history as an independent institution that continues to lead pharmacy and health care education.
Students come to the college from 48 states and 14 countries and are enrolled in a curriculum based on practical application with a study in the arts and sciences leading to a doctor of pharmacy with an integrated bachelor of science. In the St. Louis region, nearly three out of four practicing pharmacists are graduates of the college.
SIUE
O’Fallon soccer player named to OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll
For the second year in a row, more than 100 SIUE student-athletes have been named to the Ohio Valley Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll.
The Honor Roll consists of OVC student-athletes who’ve earned a grade point average of 3.25 or higher during the 2016-17 seasons. A total of 101 SIUE athletes across 12 different sports were honored, among the honorees was women’s soccer player Courtney Benning of O’Fallon.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
O’Fallon student receives degree
Willow Hue Nguy of O’Fallon was among 684 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during the summer commencement ceremony Aug. 12 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nguy earned a master of science from the Office of Graduate Studies.
