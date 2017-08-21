O’Fallon Public Library holds eclipse viewing party

More Videos 1:01 Eckert pleased to see work progressing on Hofbräuhaus Pause 2:27 Take a look back at the Kelly McGinnis murder case 2:45 Meet this award winning student artist from Granite City 1:24 Ozzy Osbourne sings 'Bark at the Moon' during total solar eclipse 2:50 Why are fewer kids playing high school football? 1:17 Fairview Heights woman gets dream job as flight attendant 0:18 Truck runs into building off of Illinois 15 in Belleville 2:50 State senator and local leaders rally against Rauner's education reform veto 2:07 Judge discusses changes to Illinois child support 4:32 JP Sears, life coach and spiritual guru, discusses importance of solar eclipse Video Link copy Embed Code copy

O'Fallon library viewing party attendees find eclipse enlightening Over 100 joined the O'Fallon Public Library, located at 120 Civic Plaza, for its total solar eclipse viewing party Monday. Over 100 joined the O'Fallon Public Library, located at 120 Civic Plaza, for its total solar eclipse viewing party Monday. Robyn Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com

