Want to live to be 100? Shiloh woman says all it takes is ‘hard work’

Zelda Joseph says the secret to living a long life is simple.
“Doin’ hard work,” said the Shiloh woman, who hit the century mark on Tuesday.
Zelda was born Aug. 22, 1917, in rural New Baden to Oscar and Anna B. (Schmitt) Peters.
After she had finished the fourth grade, Zelda, her parents and little sister, Fern, moved to rural Trenton.
Zelda said she grew up as a “country girl,” working with her parents on the family farm.
“Zelda did not play much as a kid, for she had no time,” said her daughter, JoAnn Fisher of O’Fallon.
Whether it was building fences, milking cows or feeding pigs, Zelda said she did everything there was to do on a farm from an early age.
“When they cut wheat and that, and my sister was little — was a baby in her buggy — I’d push the buggy out to the field and I stayed by her and watched her,” Zelda recalled.
Zelda rode a horse to attend school until about her seventh- or eighth-grade year. That’s when Fern and Zelda got upgraded to a small horse and buggy set-up.
Zelda attended Pleasant Valley Country School through eighth grade, was confirmed at the Trenton United Church of Christ, and later attended Lebanon High School, until ninth grade. But her schooling ended when the bridge on the road to Lebanon High School was demolished after her freshman year, her daughter said.
When she was 18, Zelda married her Clifton F. Jospeh. It was 1935, and times were tough, but so was Zelda. Though they had little, she took on the work of making a home for her new husband and herself.
“Zelda is ‘scrubby Dutch.’ She canned vegetables from their home garden, because at this time in their lives, her husband only made $90 a month as a teacher. Zelda also helped her invalid mother-in-law at times with some chores, and Clifton worked odd jobs during the summer to make ends meet,” JoAnn said.
They rented land in rural O’Fallon and planted tomatoes to sell to Collinsville ketchup factory. During the peak of the tomato season, they would pick them by the truck load.
“The neighbor lady was a friend of mine. We didn’t put the tomatoes out together. The men done that, but we picked ’em all. We’d pick ’em all day long,” Zelda said.
In 1946, after several years of marriage, Zelda and Clifton built their own home at 422 West Fourth St. in O’Fallon, with their own hands. Starting spring, they labored all summer. With a little help from a few friends and family, they completed the house that fall.
“Zelda worked side by side with Clifton when they built their home,” JoAnn said.
In 1950, the couple had their daughter.
Zelda lived in her O’Fallon home until 2015. JoAnn and her husband, Ron Fisher, reside there.
Clifton died in 1975.
“She was a widow at age 58, after 40 years of marriage,” her daughter said.
After Clifton died, Zelda finished his elected term as O’Fallon Township tax assessor. And she is still engaged in politics. She enjoys watching CNN to keep up with global and national news.
“She also still votes in all local, state, primary and national elections,” JoAnn said.
Zelda now lives at Cedarhurst of Shiloh, an assisted living facility. Friends and family had a birthday party for her there on Tuesday. And she was ready to celebrate.
“I feel pretty good, I guess. I didn’t think I’d ever make it,” she said.
