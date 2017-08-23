OPD detective honored by Illinois State Bar Association

O’Fallon Police Detective Carl Walker is being honored by the Illinois State Bar Association with the Law Enforcement Award.
Created to recognize officers of law enforcement, the ISBA Law Enforcement Award focuses on conduct that promotes justice and to distinguish those individuals whose service to the public brings honor and respect to the entire criminal justice system.
“Detective Walker is a great example of the quality of officers that make up the O’Fallon Police Department,” said Mayor Herb Roach. “He is an important part of the O’Fallon team and we are extremely proud of him.”
Walker was nominated by OPD Capt. Kirk Brueggeman for his efforts to automate the information sharing process for the St. Clair County Investigative Professional Group using information technology. Working with web developers, Walker created ILCRIMES, a tool that automates the sharing of vital investigative information like details related to criminal incidents, law enforcement contacts and resources, according to the ISBA.
ILCRIMES was launched October 2016 and now has over 250 registered users accessing the tool on a local and regional basis.
“We are proud of the work Detective Walker has done and continues to do to make this project successful. There is no doubt in our minds that this website he created has had a positive impact on fighting crime in our region. We are fortunate to have him on our team,” Brueggeman said.
The award was presented by the ISBA third vice president Dennis Orsey of Granite City during the city of O’Fallon council meeting Monday, Aug. 21.
The ISBA is a voluntary organization of 33,000 members that provides professional services to Illinois lawyers and education and services to the public. For more information visit the ISBA website.
