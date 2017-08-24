Bost meets with business owners in Shiloh about tax reform

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, organized a panel of Southern Illinois small business owners, manufacturers, and job creators at the Shiloh Community and Senior Center Aug. 17 to receive local input before Congress considers tax reform legislation later this year.
“Panels like this allow me the opportunity to directly listen to local concerns and get feedback as to what we can be doing better in Washington to help grow jobs and the economy in Southern Illinois,” said Congressman Bost. “What I’m hearing is that we need a simpler, fairer tax code that works for families, small businesses, and individuals throughout our community. If we’re serious about strengthening the economy and growing jobs, it’s time to enact a plan that will level the playing field for American businesses by encouraging investment and job creation. Piecemeal efforts and carve outs are what have led to the current 70,000 page tax code. We need comprehensive, permanent tax reform, and we need it now.”
Those participating in the roundtable were Bill Frerichs of Frerichs Freightlines Inc., John Nimmo a real estate agent in Southern Illinois, Robert Thoma of Thoma & Associates Tax Service, Brad Nobbe of WM Nobbe, Tom Guarino of Bella Milano Restaurants, Larry Carrico and David Keen of Rent One, Mark Vogt of Vogt Builders, John Siemens of Siemens Manufacturing, Tracy Butler of the Home Builder Association of Greater Southwest Illinois, Mike Walters of Southern Illinois Employers Association, Brad Cole of the Illinois Municipal League, attorney Tom Long Attorney, Jane Saale of Cope Plastics, and Mark Kratschmer of Wegman Electric.
“In this highly competitive business climate, it’s incredibly important to work towards simplifying the tax code,” said Keen, business development director at SKC Enterprises Inc., which does business as Rent One. “I appreciate Congressman Bost asking for feedback from the local community that he can take back to Washington.”
