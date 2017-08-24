Bobcat spotted in residential Shiloh neighborhood

A bobcat is prowling Shiloh.
Shiloh Village Trustee Greg O’Neil said he was sent pictures by a resident of the Meadowbrük subdivision, who took pictures of a cat in her back yard on Boatmans Point, in the heart of the village. O’Neil said there have also been other sightings near his home on Linden and Eagle drives, both side streets off of Lebanon Avenue in Shiloh.
This is the second time in as many years one of the cats was reported within town. In January 2016, a large male bobcat was hit by a car in the area of Eagle Drive and the Mount Calvary Cemetery, according to Shiloh police.
Due to habitat changes and unregulated hunting, bobcat numbers declined to the point, where in 1977, they were placed on Illinois’ first official list of threatened species. But conservation efforts have caused their numbers to rebound. The “threatened” designation was removed in 1999. Today, it is estimated that as many as 5,000 bobcats occur in the state, according to IDNR.
Bobcats are about twice the size of a common house cat. They stand 20 to 23 inches high at the shoulder and are 30 to 35 inches in length. Weights vary from 10 to 40 pounds. Females average about one-third smaller than males. They get their name from a short, bobbed tail that is about 5 to 6 1/2 inches in length, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
The commonly prey on rabbits, squirrels, birds and rodents such as mice, moles and rats.
When it comes to bobcats, Bob Bluett, IDNR wildlife biologist, said people have “nothing to fear, really.”
“They’re not really dangerous, and I’m not aware of any close encounters between bobcats and people, other than those licensed through IDNR to capture or hunt them,” Bluett said.
Due to the population increase, the General Assembly passed a law allowing the first legal bobcat hunting season in Illinois in more than 40 years. Hunters took down 141 bobcats during the 2016-2017 Illinois Bobcat Hunting and Trapping Season, according to government officials.
Only 500 permits to hunt bobcats are available. However, the state received more than 6,400 applications. Officials used a lottery system to award the permits and asked hunters to register their harvest within two days, as well as purchase a Bobcat Pelt Temporary.
During the first season, hunters registered 69 bobcats by hunting, 49 by trapping, 12 by archery, and salvaging 11 from roads. The top counties were Pike County with 11 bobcats, Jackson County with 10 bobcats, Jefferson County with seven bobcats, Carroll County with six bobcats and Randolph with six bobcats. While no bobcats were harvested in Madison and Jersey counties, St. Clair reported the harvest of four bobcats, Clinton County reported three, Monroe County reported five, Greene County reported two and Calhoun County reported three.
If someone should encounter one of the big cats, Bluett recommends just leaving the animal alone. Untrained people should not engage them, he said.
“If people are concerned, they can always use an air horn to scare them off their property or call local animal control, or contact someone who removes animals for a living, like an IDNR certified professional,” Bluett said.
For more information, visit the Living With Wildlife website, which the University of Illinois and IDNR collaboratively host.
