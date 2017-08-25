O’Fallon high JROTC earns first place in State Fair competition

The O’Fallon Township High School Air Force JROTC competed for the first time in the State Fair drill competitions at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield on Sunday, Aug. 13. Pictured here are the three OTHS JROTC commanders. From left are OTHS senior and Cadet Col. Parker Anderson, OTHS senior and Cadet Lt. Col. Blake Janas and OTHS junior and Cadet First Lt. Kyle Harting. Courtesy photo