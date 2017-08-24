City website is new and improved

The No. 1 communications tool the city has is its website, ofallon.org. Our website is organized to be an easy-to-use virtual “City Hall” that is open 24/7.
Every good website must include valuable information and be easy to use. Our website has always included a wealth of information, but as technology has improved, so too has its functionality and usability.
Recently, we took a great step forward in making our website more interactive and mobile friendly by upgrading it to a new platform. The upgrade is yet another effort the city of O’Fallon is taking in order to enhance online transparency and create a more user-friendly site for our residents, businesses and visitors.
The upgrade of the website includes “responsive web design,” which makes the site mobile-friendly, with built-in features that allow for easy access to the site from mobile devices, including phones and tablets. This new feature will allow residents and visitors to access the site while traveling or on the run.
The city was able to upgrade its website to the new platform, with responsive web design and improved security features, for free.
If by chance, you are unable to find what you are looking for on the city’s website, I encourage you to call City Hall, anytime Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 618-624-4500.
We are always looking for ways to improve citizen engagement and make it easier for O’Fallon residents to contact the city. I am excited to announce that we are now working on a mobile application called “O’Fallon On Demand” that will make it easier to interact with the city or elected officials, submit service requests, sign up for parks programs, rent a pavilion, pay a water bill, and much more, all from your cell phone or other mobile device.
The mobile application is currently under development, but should be completed sometime this fall. We will have more information about the mobile application in the coming months, please be on the look-out, or better yet, sign up to receive notices and updates about this and many other City of O’Fallon projects.
Finally, if you have not already, I highly encourage you to “like” the city’s Facebook page. Our Facebook is a very good source of news stories and is a great way to stay up-to-date on what’s going on in the community.
As residents of O’Fallon, you should always be able to reach out to your elected officials and ask questions about what is happening in O’Fallon. Having open communications is important to me and something I care very deeply about. Thank you for reading, and please remember, my door is always open.
