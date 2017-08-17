1938: Film crew put O’Fallon residents in the movies

O’Fallonites of the 1930s were used to watching movies. But not being in them. That is until 1938.
For four days, starting Thursday, Sept. 15, James Emmerson, of Emmerson Home Town Movies, was in O’Fallon with his “candid camera” filming residents going about their daily routine. That included kids at school, merchants in downtown, workers at the stove foundry, coal miners at St. Ellen mine, plus movie-goers at the O’Fallon Theatre in the Opera House building.
There were even trick shots, like a child getting “hit” by a car to emphasize the importance of driving safely. The footage was edited into a single movie, which was shown the following weekend at the O’Fallon Theatre as part of its Friday and Saturday night shows, turning the usual double feature into a triple.
75 years ago Aug. 27, 1942
After 20 successive years without the threat of rain at the annual homecoming, this year’s celebration was somewhat hampered by light rainfall several hours before the evening parade and twice after the large crowds had assembled in Community Park Saturday night. Although the rains were light, they had a tendency to scatter the crowd, some seeking shelter, while others started for home just as the celebration was getting into full swing. Due to the rain, the children’s parade and the Mardi Gras parade were combined, starting at 6:30 o’clock from City Park.
50 years ago Aug. 24, 1967
O’Fallon’s 46th annual Homecoming and Fall Festival is ready for the opening event Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. when the children’s parade, conducted by the O’Fallon Rotary Club, is to begin its march to the park. Each child marching will receive 25 cents in cash. The evening parade on Saturday and Sunday will begin at 6 o’clock with the theme being “Happiness is…” The Miss O’Fallon coronation will be at the park at 8 o’clock Saturday.
