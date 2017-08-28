Business Briefs

Chamber
Executive director completes first year at management institute
Debbie Arell-Martinez, executive director of the O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce, recently completed her first year at Institute for Organization Management.
A four-year, nonprofit leadership training program at Villanova University in Philadelphia, Pa., the Institute for Organization Management is the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. It is the premier nonprofit professional development program for association and chamber professionals, fostering individual growth through interactive learning and networking opportunities.
Arell-Martinez was also awarded a National Institute Scholarship. Given to professionals across the country, the National Institute Scholarships recognize each recipient for their involvement in industry professional organizations, community service, and professional background.
“Institute graduates are recognized across the country as leaders in their industries and organizations,” said Raymond P. Towle the U.S. Chamber Foundation’s vice president of Institute for Organization Management. “These individuals have the knowledge, skills, and dedication necessary to achieve professional and organizational success in the dynamic association and chamber industries.”
Since its commencement in 1921, the Institute program has been educating tens of thousands of association, chamber, and other nonprofit leaders on how to build stronger organizations, better serve their members and become strong business advocates. Institute’s curriculum consists of four week-long sessions at five different university locations throughout the country. Through a combination of required courses and electives in areas such as leadership, advocacy, marketing, finance, and membership, Institute participants are able to enhance their own organizational management skills and add new fuel to their organizations, making them run more efficiently and effectively.
Retail
Dollar Tree to open in Shiloh
A new Dollar Tree is set to open in Shiloh.
Signs say the store, in Green Mount Crossings, is opening soon. The store is filling spaces formerly used by the Bike Surgeon and a music store, said Village Administrator John Marquart.
The store is roughly 5,000 square feet, Marquart said.
“We’re happy someone is in there,” Marquart said. “It seems to be a good company, and we’re glad to have them.”
Donations
First Bank joins summer fight against hunger
To help curtail hunger in local communities, First Bank branches in Missouri and Illinois collected 3,703 food items and $1,582 in cash donations in July for Operation Food Search. The total value of the food and cash collected was $5,285.
“We want to thank our employees for showing their support for Operation Food Search,” said
Lisa Blamy, senior vice president and Midwest retail director for First Bank. “There are so many children and families that are at risk for hunger, particularly during the summer months when children are not being fed in school.”
The food drive was conducted during a two-week period in July with all 46 First Bank branches and in-store Dierbergs locations participating.
For more information about Operation Food Search, visit operationfoodsearch.org/
First Bank firstbanks.com is one of the largest privately owned banks in the country with $5.93 billion in assets and 104 locations in Missouri, Illinois, and California. First Bank has a location at 704 Cambridge Blvd. in O’Fallon.
Real Estate
Realtor Association to have broker pre-license classes
The Realtor Association of Southwestern Illinois, a training center for the Illinois Association of Realtors, will hold a real estate broker pre-license course beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 5 and running through Tuesday, Dec. 19. The 90-hour broker pre-license course is a mandatory basic course for those who would like to begin a career in real estate.
The real estate industry has evolved into a highly specialized business that also involves various specialties. There are various fields of the real estate industry, including residential brokerage, commercial brokerage, industrial brokerage, farm and land brokerage, land developer, and professional real estate assistant.
To begin a career in real estate in Illinois, one must:
▪ be at least 21 years old or at least 18 years old and receive prior approval from IDFPR (call IDFPR at 1.800.752.3275 for more information)
▪ be a high school graduate or equivalent;
▪ 90 hours of broker course work, including 15 hours of interactive training;
▪ pass the state exam with a score of 75 percent or better; and
▪ be sponsored by a sponsoring managing broker in Illinois.
The classes will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 until 9:45 p.m. at the association office, 1124 Hartman Lane in Shiloh. The cost of the class is $525, which includes the cost for the books and materials, classroom instruction, and the 15 hours of interactive learning.
To register for this course or for more information on the association and real estate careers, contact the office at 618-277-1980. The Association is also available online at 618realtor.com or facebook.com/myRASI.
