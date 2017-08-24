OTHS Band Boosters to hold huge yard sale

THURSDAY, AUG. 24
▪ Metro East Pachyderm Club meeting: The Metro East Pachyderm Club will meet Thursday, Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. Bandana’s Bar-B-Q, 4608 N. Illinois in Fairview Heights. (Note: This is a location change). The speaker will be Dave Barnes, St. Clair township supervisor, who also volunteers with Paralyzed Veterans of America. You do not need to be a club member to attend.
FRIDAY, AUG. 25
▪ Free movie night in O’Fallon: The O’Fallon Parks and Recreation Department will present “The Lego Batman Movie” at dusk on baseball field No. 4 at O’Fallon Community Park, 401 E. 5th St., Friday, Aug. 25. There will also be a bounce house.
SATURDAY, AUG. 26
▪ VFW event will introduce vets to organizations to help them: There are 54,000 veterans in St. Clair and Madison counties. There are many small, not-for-profits in the area that specifically help veterans, that many people don’t know about. Members of VFW Post 805 in O’Fallon, want to change that. On Aug. 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the post, located at 221 W. First St., will host an event, Connect-A-Vet, to get local veterans in touch with not-for-profits that vets can receive help from or possibly volunteer with. Representatives from the VA will be available to answer questions. Bring your resume, and organizers will help you update it to get job. There will also be free hair cuts for veterans.
▪ OTHS Band Boosters’ Yard Sale: The O’Fallon Township High School Band Boosters will hold a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 in the south gym at OTHS, 600 S. Smiley St. O’Fallon’s largest yard sale is still looking for donations of furniture, appliances, linens, tools and lawn items, clothing in all sizes, books, toys, craft items, holiday decorations and anything else that is clean and in working condition. Donations can be dropped off at the main entrance to the south gym between 4:30 and 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25. Contact Bernita Asberry at bwhiteasberry@gmail.com 618-540-8023 or Denise Merritt at fundraisingchair@othsband.com 618-531-4516 to schedule a pick up time for large and bulky items.
▪ Shiloh Taste of Scouting Event: Girls in grades K-12 and their parents are invited to discover more about Girl Scouting. from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Klucker Hall Pavilion, next to Shiloh Elementary and Shiloh Community Park. Contact Shiloh School recruitment facilitator Susan Heide-Wexell at 618-855-4501 or gs.susan.heidewexell@gmail.com for more information.
TUESDAY, AUG. 29
▪ Girl Scouts registration night: The O’Fallon/Shiloh/Fairview Heights Girl Scouts Service Unit is holding registration night Tuesday, Aug. 29 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the O’Fallon Community Park, at the pavilions near the Katy Cavins Center. Girl Scout leaders will be present to register girls, and adult volunteers as well to answer questions.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 5
▪ Garden Club meeting: The O’Fallon Garden club will meet Tuesday, Sept. 5 at Rock Springs Park, 1428 E. 3rd St. in O’Fallon. Social hour will start at 6 p.m., where refreshments will be served. The meeting starts at 6:30. The program will be “Gardening Saber’s Way,” a different outlook on planting and growing. The speaker has years of experience in growing vegetables and flowers and love to share his past experience with everyone. This event is free and is open to the public. All ages are welcome. You can dig deeper at ofallongardenclub.com or O’Fallon Garden Club on Facebook. Membership dues in the club are $20 for individuals and $30 for a family. The club also has work days Mondays and Thursdays at the Community Garden, from 8 to 11 a.m. Additional time is on Tuesday evenings, starting at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to come and play in the dirt. Bring gloves and water keep yourself cool.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 7
▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society meeting: The St. Clair County Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 at St. Luke’s Parish Center, 226 N. Church St. in Belleville. Erin Lasley, Scott Air Force Base historian, will present the “History of Scott Air Force Base” for the base’s centennial year. The program is free and open to the public. For more information on this and other programs, see the society’s website at www.stclair-ilgs.org or find them on Facebook.
SEPT. 8-9
▪ Shiloh Picnic: The 65th annual Shiloh Picnic will be Sept. 8 and 9 at Shiloh Community Park. The picnic, which is spoored by the village of Shiloh, will run from 5 to 11:30 p.m. Friday and from 4 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday. The event will include food and drinks, rides, bands, fireworks and a Civil War display. Admission and parking are free. Rides tickets are one for $3 or 10 for $20. Ride armbands can also be purchased for $18 and are good from 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday and 4 to 11 p.m. on Saturday. Entertainment on Friday includes George Portz and “The Friends of Bluegrass” from 6 to 8 p.m. and “The Next Best Thing” from 7 to 11:30 p.m. The fireworks display will be at 9 p.m. on Friday (rain date, same time on Saturday). Featured entertainment on Saturday will be the Cadence Cloggers from 5 to 6 p.m., “Vince K” from 6 to 8 p.m., and the band “Boderline” will take the stage from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.
MONDAY, SEPT. 11
▪ RSVP deadline for POW/MIA Recognition Ceremony: Scott POW/MIA Council will hold its 26th annual POW/MIA Recognition Ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Sgt. Charles A. Fricke VFW Post 805, 223 W. 1st St. in O’Fallon. Each year, The Scott POW/MIA Council invites former prisoners of war (POWs) and those previously held as missing in action (MIA), along with their family members from the local area, in order to honor their sacrifices. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. and lasts approximately one hour. A complimentary barbeque for all guests begins at 11 a.m. RSVP by Monday, Sept. 11. Contact Terry Jenkins at 618-772-9345 or JenkinsT4K@yahoo.com or Fred Schmitt at 618-698-7285 or Fschmitt071@yahoo.com. Sponsorships are also available. They are due by Sept. 14 in order to have your name listed in the program.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 15
▪ Ticket deadline for O’Fallon Township Senior Committee: The O’Fallon Township Senior Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21 at the O’Fallon Township Building, 801 E. State St., for dinner and entertainment. The event is for O’Fallon Township residents only. Tickets are $3. Deadline to purchase tickets is Sept. 15. Tickets are available at the township office.
To have your event listed, email ofprogress@bnd.com by 5 p.m. Monday prior to the Thursday publication date.
Comments