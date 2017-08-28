Local students make dean’s list at SIUE

Alvernia University
O’Fallon student named as a resident assistant
Hannah Mallets of O’Fallon is serving as a resident assistant at Alvernia University for the 2017-18 academic year. Mallets, who is studying occupational therapy at Alvernia, is a graduate of Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School.
Resident assistants (RAs) are upper-class students who reside in Alvernia’s residence halls and help build strong and healthy residential communities, which complement and extend classroom learning. As an RA, Mallets encourages student responsibility and accountability, and works to provide a residential environment that enhances student academic progress and success. As peers, the RAs not only provide general information and referral help/models of successful adjustment to college living, but they assist with roommate/suitemate conflicts and plan educational, cultural and social programs.
Alvernia is a distinctive Franciscan university in Reading, Pa., grounded in the Catholic and liberal arts traditions, that combines diverse academic opportunities with personal attention and an unmatched commitment to community service. Alvernia empowers students to become “ethical leaders with moral courage.” Through real-world learning and the challenging guidance of faculty mentors, they discover their passion for life and turn what they love into lifetimes of career success and personal fulfillment. Alvernia students do well and do good.
SIUE
Dean’s list announced for summer 2017
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has announced the names of students qualifying for the dean’s list for summer 2017. To qualify, a student must maintain a grade-point average of 3.5 or better and have 12 hours calculated (B is equivalent to 3.0; A to 4.0).
Alexander Joseph Knoch and Brittany Anne Smith, both of O’Fallon, made the dean’s list at SIUE.
Belmont University
Shiloh student named to dean’s list
Andrea Sutherlin of Shiloh qualified for Belmont University’s summer 2017 dean’s list. Eligibility for the summer session is based on a minimum 9-hour course load over 10 weeks and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Belmont University, located in Nashville, Tenn., consists of more than 7,700 students who come from every state and more than 25 countries. Committed to being a leader among teaching universities, Belmont brings together the best of liberal arts and professional education in a Christian community of learning and service.
Comments