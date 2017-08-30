More home building approved in O’Fallon, council honors local citizens

The final plat of the Reserves of Timber Ridge, Phase 3, which consists of 25 single-family homes on 10.05 acres, was approved Aug. 21 by the O’Fallon City Council. The total development is 102.65 acres located 0.4-mile north of the Simmons Road and Kyle Road intersection.
The Reserves of Timber Ridge will ultimately include 157 single-family lots with lots ranging from 11,250 square feet to 334,000 square feet (7.66 acres) in size.
The subdivision will contain a collector street, which will ultimately connect Simmons Road to the east and Pausch Road to the west. Sidewalks have been incorporated into the preliminary plat on both sides of the street.
The final plat for the third addition of Cobblestone Ridge was also approved. This is the fourth phase of a larger development, and the third addition is 16 homes on 8.79 acres.
The development includes 170 homes on 143.56 acres, and is northeast of the Steeplechase and Hearthstone subdivisions to the north and west of Weil Road.
Other business
Recognitions
At the meeting, mayor also recognized St. Clair Bowl, which recently celebrated its 40th anniversary. Founder and former owner Phil Hammann and his wife Marcia were honored, along with marketing director Nancy Chase.
Roach said in the early 1970s, Hammann had an idea for an old skating rink on Old Collinsville Road, and turned it into St. Clair Bowl, which has been an important part of people’s lives in the region since 1977. Besides many youth and recreational activities, it is home to the O’Fallon Panthers and McKendree Bearcat teams, which have brought recognition on state and national levels.
Hammann said his son-in-law, Matt Shellabarger, is the current owner, and has been building up the youth programs and tournaments. An upcoming tournament would be drawing more than 1,000 people to the area, he told the crowd.
“St. Clair Bowl has been a strong supporter of athletic programs for youth and seniors in our community. We congratulate them on their 40 years!” Roach said.
The O’Fallon Township High School boys and girls bowling teams and their coaches were honored for their appearances in last season’s national championships.
Mayor Roach said Coach Mike Imes has been at the helm for 22 years, and the teams have had “consistent stellar performances.”
Alderman Ross Rosenberg, whose son Eli is on the OTHS boys team, read the proclamation declaring Aug. 21 as O’Fallon Township Bowling Day.
New member appointed to pension board
The council approved the mayor’s appointment of Dave Hopkins to the Police and Fire Pension Board. Hopkins is executive vice president and community bank president of Town and Country Bank.
“I’m very honored. I will do my best for you,” Hopkins said.
Grant sought for park
In other action, the council approved issuing a resolution of support for the Rock Springs Park Rotary Fire Grant. The Parks Department requested one for the grant process. In a joint project with the Rotary Club of O’Fallon-“The Noon Club,” they are seeking a $50,000 grant from St. Clair County.
The project will include resealing the outer trail, a new Rock Spring Park sign, and an expanded fire pit with covered pavilion seating behind the Rotary Nature Center.
The Rotary plans to provide financial support and volunteer labor to build the structures.
The mayor said the Rotary has been very generous in supporting the parks, and has contributed more than $75,000 for park improvements. He complimented the organization on their community advocacy.
City to sell lot
The city also agreed to sell 220 W. 5th St., an empty lot measuring .09 acres that was considered surplus property, to the adjacent neighbor, Paul and Jeanne Rentals LLC. The property was appraised and listed for sale for $6,000. Strano & Associates listed the property and will be compensated 5 percent of the contracted sale price, fees paid out of the proceeds collected from the sale.
Labor contract approved
The city approved its labor agreement with civilian employee union members of the O’Fallon Lodge No. 198 Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Labor Council covering rates of pay, wages, hours of employment, and other conditions of employment.
The contract expired April 30 and negotiations were ongoing. On Aug. 7, the local approved the three-year contract.
