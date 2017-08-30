More home building approved in O’Fallon, council honors local citizens

The O’Fallon Township High School boys and girls bowling teams were honored by the O’Fallon City Council during its Aug. 21 meeting. “We take this opportunity to congratulate this team on an outstanding performance throughout the year,” said Mayor Herb Roach. “We look with pride on these remarkable athletes and their consistent stellar performance, representing OTHS and the city of O’Fallon.” The OTHS girls and boys bowling teams each placed in the top five in the entire country, with the girls team placing fifth and the boys team placing third at the national tournament in Nashville, Tenn., on June 24-25. Front row from left are Donny Richards, Eli Rosenberg, Matthew Doyle, and boys head coach Mike Imes; back row, O’Fallon Mayor Herb Roach, Grace Braswell, Lauren Tomaszewski, Natalie Heltne, Mary Orf, Maddi Thornton, Hayleigh Williams, assistant coach Rich Williams, and girls head coach Gary Spencer. Lynn Venhaus For the Progress