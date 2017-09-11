Several O’Fallon Realtors named to association board

Angie Zahn was installed as the 2017-2018 president of the Shiloh-based Realtor Association of Southwestern Illinois at an installation event held Aug. 23 at Hidden Lake Winery in Aviston.
Zahn, a realtor and managing broker with Strano & Associates Real Estate in New Baden, has been a member of the Realtor Association for 27 years. During her time with the Realtor Association, she has served on the Board of Directors for numerous years. She also dedicates much of her time on committees and task forces, including the Community Involvement Task Force, Budget and Finance Committee, and various other association task forces/committees.
Her service to the real estate industry extends beyond the local association, as Zahn has served as the president of the local MLS. She is a strong believer in education and has earned an extensive amount of designations and certifications throughout her real estate career.
In addition to her outstanding service as a member of the Realtor Association, Zahn’s service reaches beyond the real estate industry. She is a passionate, longtime advocate and volunteer for the Girl Scouts and was recognized for her dedication to this organization by winning the Community Achievement Award from the Realtor Association in 2014.
Also joining the association’s board of directors were:
▪ Judy Ross, president-elect, from Southern Illinois Realty LLC in Smithton
▪ Donna Baker, secretary/treasurer, from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties in O’Fallon
▪ Mike Gross, immediate past-president, of Strano & Associates Real Estate in O’Fallon
▪ Ashley Barud of Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors in Belleville
▪ Barbara Davidson from Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors in Belleville
▪ Chris Dixon of Equity Fifty-Five in Brees
▪ Steve Ellerbrake of Re/Max Preferred in O’Fallon
▪ Tanya Hawkins of Re/Max Preferred in O’Fallon
▪ Brad Krueger of Century 21 Advantage in Columbia
▪ Karen Sheesley of Strano & Associates Real Estate in O’Fallon
▪ Stan Sieron of Stan Sieron & Co. in Belleville
▪ Celeste Wheeler of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties in O’Fallon
▪ Tim Garvey, affiliate director, from Regions Mortgage
Special recognition
Dede Strano, owner and managing broker of Strano & Associates Real Estate, was also recognized for her longtime dedication to her industry. Strano was awarded the realtor emeritus status from the National Association of Realtors. Members who hold this status have been a part of the association for 40 or more years.
Donation
During the program, members of the association collected $900 for the Weekend Wildcats, which provides bags of food for children in the Shiloh School District who are at risk for weekend hunger. Children who don’t have enough to eat are more likely to struggle in school and more likely to miss school due to illness, whereas students who regularly start the day with a healthy breakfast have improved school work and better test scores, studies have shown. The Realtor Association is grateful for the work done by this amazing organization.
