Shiloh church is older than Illinois itself

Get a look at Illinois' oldest Methodist church Shiloh United Methodist Church celebrates 210 years of history this year with an open house event from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10 at 210 S. Main St. Shiloh United Methodist Church celebrates 210 years of history this year with an open house event from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10 at 210 S. Main St. Robyn Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com

