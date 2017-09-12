McKendree welcomes new faculty, staff members from O’Fallon

McKendree University has announced several new faculty and staff members from O’Fallon who have joined the campus community over the summer.
Dr. Mark DiDonato of O’Fallon is a professor of sport management. He was a visiting scholar at Florida State University, where he completed his dissertation on collaborative governance and the development of disc golf in the U.S. From 2009 to 2011, he served as a security manager at the Super Bowl.
Dr. Ahed Elmsallati of O’Fallon is an assistant professor of computing. He did his Ph.D. research on network matching at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs.
Elizabeth Crabtree of O’Fallon is the assistant director of patron services at the Hettenhausen Center for the Arts.
Linda Mitchell of O’Fallon is student success mentor in the Student Success and Advising Center.
Daryl Hancock of Scott Air Force Base is executive director for online programs, Kentucky campuses, and the Center at Scott Air Force Base.
