O’Fallon student wins scholarship from St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Auxiliary

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Auxiliary Volunteers Scholarship Committee recently awarded three $1,000 scholarships to area students through the annual HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Auxiliary Volunteer Scholarship program and the Barbara Lesko Memorial Scholarship.
This year’s recipients were Amanda Burgess of O’Fallon, a graduate from O’Fallon Township High School who plans to attend Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC) in the fall, and Madeline Remelius of Swansea, a graduate of Belleville Township High School East who will be attending St. Louis College of Pharmacy this fall.
Gino Liberati of Fairview Heights was also awarded $1,000 through the Barbara Lesko Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship was established by Dr. William Lesko, a dedicated physician who provided care to the patents at St. Elizabeth’s for many years. To memorialize his wife Barbara upon her passing, Dr. Lesko donated funds to the auxiliary to establish the Barbara Lesko Memorial Scholarship Fund. Applicants for the scholarship must be enrolled in the Southwestern Illinois College Nursing Program.
The Auxiliary Volunteer Scholarship is offered to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital colleagues and volunteers, as well as their spouses, children and grandchildren. The scholarship winners were chosen from a blind process based on volunteer hours, resume and letters of recommendation. Applicants also had to provide a short answer about the career goals they plan to achieve.
For more information on the scholarships or volunteer opportunities, contact Donna Meyers, director of mission integrations, pastoral care and community benefit, at 618-234-2120, ext. 2132.
