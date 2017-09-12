O’Fallon student wins scholarship from St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Auxiliary

HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Auxiliary Volunteers recently announced the recipients of the 2017 HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Auxiliary Volunteer Scholarships. Pictured from left to right are Lynn Shambro, Auxiliary Volunteer Board member; Dianne Heck, volunteer coordinator; Madeline Remelius, scholarship winner; Amanda Burgess, scholarship winner; Jean Duffy, Auxiliary Volunteer Board member; and Jon Calabra, president of St. Elizabeth’s Auxiliary Volunteers. Provided