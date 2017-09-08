McMinn is off to a hot start on the links

The O’Fallon Progress Athlete of the Week is O’Fallon Township High School senior girls golfer Alyssa McMinn.
Returning from a season last year in which she set the lowest scoring tournament average in school history, McMinn is off to a solid start to her senior year. After placing fourth in the season-opening Goalby/Haas Invitational at St. Clair Country Club with an 80, McMinn won the 14-team Belleville East Invitational by three strokes with a solid score of 77.
“I play golf because I love play the sport and succeeding in the sport,” said the 17-year-old senior, the daughter of Lonnie and Lori McMinn. “I began golf the summer before my freshman year, 2014. “I began playing because my dad encouraged me to, but I have grown to love the sport. The help of my parents, teammates and all my coaches has helped me contribute to my success and become a better player.
On Aug. 22, McMinn shot a 40 to help O’Fallon tie the school record with another team round of 155, which bested Southwestern Conference rival Belleville East by 41 shots in a dual match.
On Aug. 29, McMinn placed sixth in the Midwest Shootout consisting of the top three schools in Missouri and the top schools south of Interstate 80 in Illinois.
Then on Aug. 31, McMinn fired an 85 to help the Panthers finish second out of 20 teams at the U-High Invitational at Illinois State University’s Weibring Golf Club.
On Tuesday, O’Fallon set a new standard for its school record for lowest nine holes in competition with a 153 against Granite City.
“Athletics have led me to become a more complete, hard-working person,” McMinn said “If it is school, sports or something I do everyday, I work hard and do the best I can.”
For her senior season, McMinn is averaging an 80 in tournaments and a 38 in nine-hole matches.
“Our team started the season strong and everyone has been a contributor to our success,” McMinn said. “I feel that my game is becoming stronger and our team is improving as the season continues. This is an important year for us, as we hope to make it back to state as a team for the third year in a row and improve from our finish last year.”
After she completes her senior year golf season McMinn plans to continue my development in golf and make a commitment to a college golf program.
“She is a very determined and hard working student athlete that tries to better herself every day on the golf course and in the classroom,” O’Fallon coach Chris Eddy said of McMinn.
