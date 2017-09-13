Ashley and Haley Boone of Shiloh ride the swings Friday at the Shiloh Picnic.
Belle Mason of O’Fallon enjoys a ride at the Shiloh Picnic on Friday.
Cayleigh Mason of O’Fallon is all smiles on a ride at the Shiloh Picnic on Friday.
Caleb Williams of Shiloh, left, smiles after having won the “Bulls Eye” game over his brother Bryce, right, and a couple other competitors on Friday at the Shiloh Picnic.
Khai Ashley, Annie Sarabia and Izzy Sarabia, all of Shiloh, ride the Ferris Wheel on Friday at the Shiloh Picnic.
George Portz, left, and his “Friends of Bluegrass” play at the Shiloh Picnic on Friday.
